Ameliorate the suffering, do not increase the pain Imo State Governorship Candidate for NRM reacts to new pump price, assures Imolites of a better future

The frontline candidate for the November 11th governorship poll, Dr. Lawrence Cole Okwara has condemned the recent fuel pump price hike by the All Progressive Congress-led Federal Government.

Dr.Okwara made his views known when delegates from three major groups from the Imo state paid him a solidary and thank you visit.

According to the sports administrator turned politician, what Nigerians need now and expect the Federal government to do is to ensure that prices of foodstuff come down while the Federal Government diversifies the economy in order to reduce over reliance on petroleum.

Dr.Okwara also lampooned the government for not providing palliatives to cushion the effects of the initial price hike before this further increment.

“I think that the Federal Government should have provided buses, made available other means such as the provision of fertilizers for farmers, accessible loan facilities for market men and women in order to cushion the initial removal of subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“That apart, the government should seek other ways of generating revenues and there are many ways to do that. FG can encourage the setting up of agro-based industries, invest in Digital, ICT training of Young people and export of sports talents and many others.

If they want to develop the economy, they should contact us at the National Rescue Movement NRM and we shall do a free consultancy for them, he added.

Dr. Okwara who is running for Imo Governorship under the platform of the National Rescue Movement, further revealed that he will take immediate and definite measures to alleviate the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, something which Hope Uzodinma should have done, he said.

Responding, the leader of Imo Youths Development Forum, Mazi Okereke Ohabunwa said that the groups came to thank Dr Okwara for being a pillar of hope to Imo youths and for his philanthropic activities.

Mazi Ohabunwa further pledged the allegiance of the groups to the NRM candidate.

Speaking in the same manner, the President General of Igbo Women Market Development Association, Lolo Felicia Ejikeme added, they came to identify with the governorship ambition of Dr Okwara and that women from all parts of Imo are set and waiting to cast their votes for the sports administrator whose major agenda targeted the most vulnerable people-Youths and women and persons with disabilities.

