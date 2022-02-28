Ambassador Udeh commends Buhari for assenting to the Electoral Act , says it ‘ll restore hope and confidence of electorates

The Ambassador Issac Chigozie Udeh (National Chairman of National Democratic Mandate Group, (NDMG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly, Stressing that the bill will restore the hope and confidence of the electorates

He made the commendation in an exclusive telephone interview with Champion Newspapers.

Ambassador Udeh affirmed that the president’s action was in line with the wishes and expectations of Nigerians who has been longing for better electoral system.

According to him ‘I am excited that this which was the demand of the people has been finnaly signed into law. As a matter of fact the whole Nigerian demanded the amendment bill to be signed into law, because it will restore the hope of the electorates ,in the forthcoming elections , most especially the transmission of election results electronically. It will definitely restore confidence in our electioneering system .

‘For now we are positive on the assenting of the electoral bill. I still believe that life is evolving. If tomorrow there are still things that need to be included the government in power will need to see to it ,but so far we are good with the bill ‘’ he stated

‘I followd the bill section by section and I find them okay and people oriented. The one that gave me joy so much is the review of every result declared under duress. The section states that INEC will need to revisit and review the election that was announced under duress. I think it is a very good plus to our democracy. This is a major kudos to the 9th assembly of the Nigerian senate and the federal house of representatives . Their action have for once shown that they are representing us well.

He said that with this bill, INEC have to go extra miles to make sure it lives up to expectation. ‘’They will have to act in compliance with the bill and expectation of the people. it is time for INEC to look inward and fish out all those electoral officers that compromises and ensure they comply to the new bill, which is now a law. I am a positive thinker , an I believe that this bill will succeed if well implemented by the government , system and the people.