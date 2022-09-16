Amb. Okoro threatens to arrest any NATFORCE official he sees in any part of Nigeria

The Director General of importers Association of Nigeria Taskforce, IMAN, Amb. Chijioke Okoro has commended the Buhari -led administration for the disbandment of national Taskforce on prohibition of illegal importation /smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons Chemical Weapons and Pipeline vandalism, NATFORCE as the infuriated Director General criticised the operations of the agency and tagged them fraudulent and mischievous.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, he said “I want to really thank this government for this positive and salutary step they took by disbanding NATFORCE, I want to tell you emphatically that this agency has been engaging in fraudulent and nefarious activities, swindling Nigerians, I have arrested many of them and their cases are still pending in the court In Abuja”. He also threatened to arrest any NATFORCE official he sees in any part of the country, he said ” I will arrest anyone with the name NATFORCE anywhere in the country, I blame the Leadership of the National Assembly for all Baba Mohammed committed by hiding under their approval and defrauded hundreds of thousands innocent job seekers of this country. Thank God that the Federal Government has done the needful. National Assembly would have ended up creating another insecurity by approving NATFORCE because I would have declared war against NATFORCE”.

He said that disbandment is a positive step but the government should do more by probing the DG of NATFORCE, Baba Muhammed, he said “the agency has been defrauding Nigerians in these days of suffering and hardship, Baba mohammed should be probed and made to face the consequences of the evil his agency has done”.

The spiking insecurity in the country prompted the formation of NATFORCE but it is apparent that the agency failed and made no noticeable impact in the course which led to their formation.

