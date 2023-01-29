Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Amb. Okoro pays courtesy visit to Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor

News
By Peter
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

COLLINS NKWOCHA

 

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA In Abia state who also doubles as the Director General of Importers Association Of Nigeria Taskforce IMAM, Amb. Chijioke Okoro paid a courtesy visit to the founder of The Glorious Life Gospel Centre, Aba, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor in his church today.

The AA governorship candidate was accompanied by his wife and his media aide, the amiable Bishop described Amb. Okoro was a very honest man that helped the churches in Abia State during Orji Uzo Kalu’s administration by giving them directions that were extremely essential. He said “he helped the churches greatly and I will never forget that It’s not about the party but the personality of the candidate involved, he is someone we can bank on to save our state” he stressd .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8730 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

TETFund Uncovers New Plots to Malign Leadership of the Fund

NAFDAC vows to implement pharmaceutical traceability to…

New naira notes crumble business activities in Anambra 

God has been kind to me, I survived many battles –…

1 of 895