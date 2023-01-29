Amb. Okoro pays courtesy visit to Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor

COLLINS NKWOCHA

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance, AA In Abia state who also doubles as the Director General of Importers Association Of Nigeria Taskforce IMAM, Amb. Chijioke Okoro paid a courtesy visit to the founder of The Glorious Life Gospel Centre, Aba, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor in his church today.

The AA governorship candidate was accompanied by his wife and his media aide, the amiable Bishop described Amb. Okoro was a very honest man that helped the churches in Abia State during Orji Uzo Kalu’s administration by giving them directions that were extremely essential. He said “he helped the churches greatly and I will never forget that It’s not about the party but the personality of the candidate involved, he is someone we can bank on to save our state” he stressd .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline