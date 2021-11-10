Champion Newspapers Limited
Amalgamated Atiku Support Group (AASG) registration tops 800,000, set to train 20,000 volunteers

With the recent peaceful and successful completion of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention, all is now set for political machineries to be put in place to ensure that respective aspirations emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

 

Amalgamated Atiku Support Group (AASG) is a coordinating and umbrella body set up to coordinate the activities of support groups interested in volunteering to work with His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in the bid to actualise his aspiration to  salvage Nigeria come 2023.

 

The AASG, as part of its mandate, has commenced registration of identified and prequalified support groups nationwide and in diaspora.

 

To effectively carry out this mandate, AASG has embarked on a capacity building programme for its work force that currently stands at over 800,000 (eight hundred thousand).

 

It plans to start training the first batch comprising 20,000 volunteers in a train-the-trainers programme in the next few days.

 

AASG has engaged the services of a world class organization that is a household name in educational services in Nigeria and Africa in general.

 

The training is aimed at improving the social media skills of its workforce, reduce downtime, reduce cost of management, onboard a workforce in tune with technological advancement in the 21st century and ensure that synergy and team work are further enhanced.

 

The training speaks volume to the unique leadership style Nigerians hope to see come 2023 under the leadership of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. Majority of the volunteers already working on the field and online are youths. This underscores the fact that youths are behind the drive for the former Vice President to come onboard come 2023 to salvage Nigeria.

