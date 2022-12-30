Amaechi pays condolence visit to the Chairman, Max Air Ltd in Katsina

Former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in a handshake with the Chairman, Max Air Ltd, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, during a condolence visit over the death of Mangal’s brother, the Vice Chairman, Max Air Ltd, Late Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal in Kastina State, Thursday.

AMAECHI AT ONDO STATE GOVERNMENT HOUSE

(L-R) …Former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Sen. Ali Ndume, during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Ondo State Government House, Thursday.

(L-R)… Former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Sen. Ali Ndume, during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Ondo State Government House, Thursday.

AMAECHI AT OBA FALAE’S CORONATION

Former Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi at the official presentation of instruments of appointment and Staff of office to HRM, Oba Dr. Samuel Oluyemi Falae the Oluabo of Ilu-Abo, at Ilu-Abo, Ondo State, Thursday.

