AMAC: Maikalangu commences rehabilitation of 1.58km Dnako township road

…Threatens to revoke contract if contractors are found wanting

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In line with the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Monday, performed the ground breaking ceremony to mark the commencement for the rehabilitation of Dnako township road in the Council.

This is coming just few days after commencing the rehabilitation of Mabushi and Gosa township roads, in Capital City.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Dnako road project, Maikalangu threatened to revoke the contract if the contractors are found wanting.

He said that, as a responsible government that adheres to the yearnings of the people, it is the responsibility of his administration to meet the needs and aspirations of the electorate, adding that AMAC residents will enjoy dividends of democracy and feel the impact of good governance within their various communities.

In the words of the Chairman: “On behalf of the good people of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), I welcome you to this epoch making occasion of the ground breaking ceremony for the rehabilitation of Dnako township road. This ground breaking ceremony is so dear to me at this period when our Hon. Minister have decided to change the face of the FCT.

“I am highly convinced that the most suitable development in my own capacity as a local government chairman is to start at the grassroots level.

“With the conviction I have before the announcement of this ground breaking ceremony, I am happy to inform you that the Dnako Township Road shall be of great benefit to the people living within this area. It will also create a new business hub around Dnako Village and other adjourning communities and spring forth a new urban resettlement; which shall reduce the pressure on the city center.

“As a responsible government, it is our duty to meet the needs and aspirations of all the electorates to enable them enjoy the dividends of democracy and also feel the impact of good governance within their various communities and also get the best of this administration.”

He added: “Since inception of this administration, we have executed several legacy projects that will stand the test of time in various communities of the Council.

“We focused more on roads construction and rehabilitation in addition to other achievements in rural electrification; water scheme and educational development, among others.

“It is our hope therefore, that the contractor will deliver the road project to Dnako people as expected, counting on his readiness to abide by the rules of engagement in ensuring best project delivery within the expected timeframe.

“Let me use this opportunity to remind the contractor that the supervision of this project is going to be impromptu. Just get ready because you may see us here at any time. Bear it in mind that the Council is ready to revoke your contract if your work is not done according to specification.

“I hereby call on all critical stakeholders, traditional rulers and residents of the Dnako Community, who are the direct beneficiaries of this projects, to compliment government efforts by giving maximum support to the contractor so that he can deliver the job in record time.

“On this note, by the powers conferred on me as the Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, I hereby declare the commencement of this project to the glory of God.”

On his part, the Head of Works and Housing, Arch. Andrew Gaza, said that the road will be asphalted, with drainages, saying the project will tantamount to economic development of the community.

He said: “This is another fulfillment of the promises made by the chairman during the campaign period. This community is in Phase 3 of City Center Development. We want to make a city within a city, which is why the chairman is here. This is one of the biggest projects in the council. The chairman instructed that the project must be executed within a year.

“It is a rehabilitation project of 1.58 kilometers. It is going to be asphalted, with double drainages. The project will affect the community in terms of economy, health, among others. The people should endeavour to protect projects sited in their community. We also appeal to residents of the community to bear with us because we are going to remove obstacles that will affect the road.”

The Acting Chief of Dnako village, Prince Dijango Bangyi, who was represented by Engr. Nathaniel Gaza, said that the entire community agreed to name the road project after the chairman.

He said: “As you rightly know, Dnako is an aboriginal indigenous developing community established in the early 20s by the famous Bangyi’s family that migrated from Peyi, presently Garki. The community has grown to a population of about 10,000, comprising both indigenes and non indigenes.

“We like to seize this opportunity to applaud our Father we call him, Mr Grass Roots project, the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, for giving hope to the hopeless and voice to the voices. More grace to your efforts sir.

“Our appreciation to you knows no bounds, especially for approving a transformer for us, although still in the process we are sincerely grateful because whatever you start you will always complete.

“We are pleased and very happy to announce to us on this event that the village Head and his Council members have unanimously agreed to name the Access Road of which the groundbreaking ceremony is being done today, after the executive Chairman.

“In his words “it shall be known as Hon. Christopher Maikalangu Road” and he said it we will all be invited for the unveiling of the name and other street names in due course.

“Dnako community has two government established institutions, the LEA primary school and the primary health care center Abuja Municipal Area Council. Due to security threats, they both require fencing to secure the assets. A junior secondary school has been approved by the Universal Basic Education UBE. We are awaiting physical construction of classrooms before the commencement.

“Mr. Chairman, in 2022, we gave our votes in mass. Today, we are glad our vote were not a mistake. By this, we hereby assure you of our resolve come 2025 100% votes will be delivered to you.

“As the saying goes, to whom much is given much is expected, you have given us much we promise we will not disappoint you.. by the grace of God. We can not thank you enough for honoring us this way, we pray that all mighty God will increase you in all aspect in Jesus name.

“We like to say a big thank you to our amiable chairman and his entourage for choosing to listen to our cry, and fulfilling the campaign promise made to us during the electioneering process in 2022.”