AMAC Chairman warns against undesirable elements, urges dialogue ahead of planned protest

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has warned against undesirable elements protesting in the council or anywhere in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of other citizens and operating within the law during a Townhall meeting with youths and stakeholders in AMAC.

Maikalangu commended the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, for addressing the demands of FCT youths and announced the establishment of a Mandate Secretariat for Youth Affairs in the FCT.

In the words of the Chairman:”As I welcome all the stakeholders, party faithful from various political parties, Royal fathers and religious leaders, I must say that the choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments.

“But this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.

“For those faceless element in the society who are bent by all means to topple a democratically elected government through the back door with the #tag; End The Bad Government slogan, it is unacceptable here AMAC and the entire FCT.

“As a democratic government, few days ago, my mentor the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, carefully listened to the demands of the FCT youths, and carefully evaluated the 2-point demands of the intended protesters. And, having accepted them, he immediately addressed the demands of our youths and today I can bodily inform you that on Monday, July 29, 2024, our amiable President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the establishment of a Mandate Secretariat for Youth Affairs in the FCT.

“Second, as part of our ongoing engagement with the federal government in a civilized manner, at just concluded Town Hall meeting with the Minister of FCT, H.E Nyesom Wike, our Public Complaints Commission slot that was either mistakenly given to other state, now by the effort of our dear FCT minister has been restored to us and we are anxiously waiting for the new announcement shortly.

“Again, the Minister acknowledged the marginalization of the people of FCT and promised to end it. What else can ask from an achieving government who has always demonstrated his passion for the indigenous people of the FCT?

“I want to commend the wise decision of the FCT youths for completely opting out of the planned nationwide protests and in instead choose a dialogue with the government. Indeed it has yielded a positive result.”

He added: “From all I have gathered, it means we all agree that our present minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, is doing well. You have also said that I’m doing well.

“Putting everything together, do we still have any other reason to go on protest? We have no other home. Go to our airport, you will see people flying out. You and I, where are we flying to? Understand yourself that wherever you are, that is your home. Why then should you allow your home to be destroyed?

“So, start now and tell your children that there is no need to protest and destroy your home. Everyone was selected for special purpose here. The traditional rulers and stakeholders came from different places. So, when you go home, tell your people to maintain the peace.

“When it was EndSARS, we suffered. I know the number of people I had to feed. No one knows how this one will be. This is a government of one year, but a lot has been achieved. Yesterday, the president signed the Minimum Wage Bill into law. Let’s give the President more time to attend to our issues. Please, take the message back home and tell them that what we need is dialogue.

“You may know the beginning of protest, but you may not know the need. We have all agreed in one voice that there will be no protest in AMAC and the FCT. This is our home and we’ll not destroy it for anything.

He also highlighted the restoration of the Public Complaints Commission slot to the FCT and the Minister’s commitment to ending marginalization.

The Chairman urged the youths to opt for dialogue instead of protest, citing the positive results achieved through engagement with the government. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and avoiding destruction of property.

Traditional rulers and stakeholders also spoke against the planned protest, emphasizing the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues.

They commended the Chairman and the FCT Minister for their efforts in addressing the concerns of the people.

According to the District head of Jikwoyi, Nicodemus Machi, there is no need for AMAC residents to protest as many things will be destroyed.

“There’s no need for us to suffer ourselves to protest. The protest may be a good one, but the idea behind it isn’t good. If you look at what happened in other states where people went to protest even without the said day, you can see it’s a problem. The solution is dialogue. We should beg the youth.

“With the development going on now, let us allow peace to reign. We need a peaceful environment. Everything is not about protest. Looking at AMAC, Maikalangu has done very well. Some roads were hitherto problematic passing through, but very convenient now. Maikalangu is also Mr Project, just like Wike.”

Also speaking, the District head of Idu, Alhaji Ishaku Ibrahim, said the protest will not hold, going by discussion with the FCT minister and village heads.

“I happened to be opportune to be in a Townhall meeting with the minister. The economic tree is a national issue. Since 1999, nothing has been done about the adjustment.

“We don’t have any problem at Jiwa chiefdom regarding protest as we have held meetings and deliberated on the protests. We will abide by what the minister said and hope that our people will abide by our words. Though we have stubborn boys, we know how to deal with them.”

On his part, Village Head of Jikwoyi, Dr Bawa Jetta, urged the federal government to look into issues affecting AMAC, adding that protest is not the best option.

“You will not stop only as chairman of our council, you will go far. Wike is a good Minister. Though people were saying many things when he came in, he has been engaging with us. We don’t have any problems with him.

“However, I want to remind you that there’s hunger in the land. Things are difficult. Even to enter vehicle is a problem. We need price control. Cost of goods is going out of hand. We want to talk about land grabbers. If you step in, it will stop.

“We say no to any protest. We don’t like it. Let there be peace. Dialogue is important. We are like a child that has been abandoned, though not completely.”

The youths present also expressed their commitment to dialogue and avoidance of protest, citing the negative experiences of the EndSARS protest. They urged the government to address issues affecting the people, including hunger and economic hardship.

