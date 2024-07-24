AMAC Chairman Cracks Down on Unauthorized Touting in Abuja

… approves three collection centres in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, has declared his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on unauthorized touting in the Federal Capital City.

He warned that anyone caught posing as a revenue agent and causing a nuisance or security threat would be dealt with accordingly.

“Most of the revenue agents are over stepping their boundaries in tax collection, henceforth legitimate officials of AMAC revenue agents are to only operate outside the city centre, Nyanya, University of Abuja and Kubwa express way.

“It is wrong for unknown persons to take over streets and strategic areas in the Federal Capital City harassing motorists, especially visitors coming into Abuja, in the name of vehicle particulars and tax collection.

“Street and house naming exercise should only be carried out in the suburbs, by legitimate officials of AMAC. Again, any technical partner found wanting will be disapproved.

“We are in talking terms with FCT Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to stem the menace.

“Once again, those involve in the illegal activities should desist from touting in the name of collecting revenue for AMAC”

During a press briefing at the council’s secretariat on Tuesday, Maikalangu announced that only legitimate AMAC revenue officials would be allowed to operate at designated areas on the outskirts of the city.

These areas include the University of Abuja permanent site, Nyanya on the Abuja-Keffi expressway, and Dei-Dei on the Kubwa expressway.

The chairman emphasized that the council would not hesitate to terminate its partnership with any revenue technical partner found to be harassing or embarrassing motorists and visitors in the name of vehicle particulars and tax collection.

Maikalangu condemned the practice of unapproved individuals taking over strategic streets and locations, touting, and harassing motorists, especially foreigners.

He urged motorists and visitors to report any such incidents to the nearest police station or the council’s secretariat.

The chairman revealed that he had informed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, and other relevant security agencies about the need to address the harassment and intimidation of visitors and motorists in the city.

Maikalangu reiterated that legitimate AMAC revenue agents would only operate outside the city center, and that street and house naming exercises should only be carried out in the suburbs by authorized officials. He warned that any technical partner found wanting would be disapproved.

The chairman concluded by urging those involved in illegal activities to desist from touting in the name of collecting revenue for AMAC, and assured that his administration was working with security agencies to stem the menace.