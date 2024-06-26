AMAC Celebrates Completion of Lugbe Township Road, Others

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Executive Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon.Christopher Zakka Maikalangu,

has beamed with pride the completion of 15 asphalt legacy roads across the council’s 12 political wards.

Maikalangu stated this at the grand breaking ceremony for the construction and rehabilitation of Lugbe Township Road in Abuja.

This milestone, he emphasized, was a testament to his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises and making a positive impact on the lives of the people.

“Just a few months prior, at the groundbreaking ceremony in Dnako community, i had pledged to provide social amenities that would economically empower the residents. Today, I am proud to say that my team had not only met but exceeded expectations”

The roads revolution, he explained, was just one aspect of AMAC’s comprehensive development plan, which also included rural electrification, water supply, healthcare services, women and youth empowerment, and educational development.

These projects, he acknowledged, would not have been possible without the support of the residents, who had faithfully paid their taxes and levies.

Maikalangu expressed his gratitude to the Hon. Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, whose leadership and vision had inspired AMAC to strive for excellence. He also acknowledged the support of traditional rulers, residents, property owners, and other stakeholders, urging them to continue collaborating with the government to ensure the successful completion of ongoing projects.

As he urged the citizens to guard public infrastructure jealously, Maikalangu’s message was clear: development was a collective responsibility, and everyone had a role to play in building a better future for Abuja Municipal Area Council.

With this milestone achievement, the Chairman said AMAC had demonstrated its commitment to delivering on its promises, and i’m confident that the best was yet to come.