ALX Inspires Young Girls to Dream Big on International Day of the Girl Child

ALX Nigeria, a leading tech accelerator, hosted over 90 young girls at its Lagos hub to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child. This year’s theme, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” served as the guiding light for the day’s activities. The event aimed to inspire and empower young girls by providing exposure to opportunities in the digital economy, developing leadership skills, and fostering valuable mentorship opportunities.

Speaking at the event, ALX Nigeria Country General Manager, Ruby Igwe, emphasised the importance of empowering young girls to build their confidence and develop leadership skills at an early age. “We believe that the future belongs to those who dream big and take bold steps. Empowering girls with the right skills and mindset from an early age is essential to unlocking their potential. At ALX, we are committed to fostering a future where girls are not just participants but leaders in the digital economy. Today is a celebration of their bright futures”, she stated.

The day-long event featured leadership talks from female leaders within ALX who shared their personal journeys and insights. The girls also engaged in mentorship sessions designed to encourage them to pursue careers in technology.

This initiative aligns with ALX Nigeria’s commitment to promoting gender equality by giving young girls the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-changing digital world. Through interactive workshops and talks by accomplished women leaders, participants gained insights into how they can build careers in tech and become great leaders.

The celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child aligns with ALX’s vision to create a more inclusive digital future where young women have the opportunity to lead and succeed. As the digital economy continues to grow, ALX remains dedicated to playing a key role in equipping young girls with the tools and knowledge they need to become future leaders in tech and beyond.