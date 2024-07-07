ALX Africa Enriches over 1,200 Lives Through CSR Initiatives Across Nigeria

In a concerted effort to impact their host communities, ALX, Africa’s leading tech accelerator, embarked on a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to enrich the lives of people in low-income communities across nine states in Nigeria.

This impactful exercise saw ALX Learners and Fellows (graduates), actively engaged in various uplifting activities centered around three key activities: food relief, education and tutoring, and orphanage visits. ALX Community members in Abuja and Anambra State embarked on educational outreaches to secondary schools and universities. In contrast, members in Lagos, Enugu, Kaduna, Rivers, Oyo, and Imo states provided food relief.

Speaking at the food relief exercise at the Ilaje community in Costain, Lagos State, the Country Operations Manager at ALX Nigeria, Helen Eboagwu, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “At ALX, we believe that our mission goes beyond equipping young people with the skills for a successful career in tech. We are deeply passionate about the people and communities that host us. This initiative shows our commitment to giving back and making a tangible difference in the lives of those around us.

“The initiative shows ALX’s dedication to social impact and reinforces our core values of fostering a culture of empathy, leadership, and community service among our learners. By engaging in these activities, ALX learners gain invaluable life experiences and contribute to Nigeria’s socio-economic development,” Eboagwu emphasized.

As ALX continues to empower the next generation of tech leaders, the organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to creating positive change and uplifting the communities it serves. This CSR initiative marks a significant milestone in ALX’s journey to make a meaningful impact across Africa.

ALX is dedicated to transforming Africa’s future by empowering young people with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in the tech industry. Through world-class training programmes and a commitment to excellence, ALX is shaping the next generation of tech leaders who will drive innovation and progress across Africa.