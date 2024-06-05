Alpha Mead facilities & Mgt Services registers N5.00bn CP on FMDQ

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ), has announced the registration of Alpha Mead Facilities & Management Services Limited ₦5.00 billion Commercial Paper (“CP”) Programme on its platform on May 27, 2024.

To ensure sustained business operations in today’s challenging economic environment, corporates are exploring alternative financing options by accessing the Nigerian debt markets to cover capital deficits.

Alpha Mead Facilities & Management Services Limited is one of Africa’s leading facilities management companies, offering integrated facilities management operations and consultancy services to large, complex and multi-serviced facilities across Africa.

The registration of this CP Programme, sponsored by Pathway Advisors Limited, a Registration Member of the Exchange, allows Alpha Mead Facilities to efficiently raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets through CP issues within the approved CP Programme limit.

Administered by FMDQ Exchange, the Nigerian CP market, consistently offers issuers new opportunities to expand their businesses and sustain investors’ confidence, thereby aiding the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

The Exchange remains committed to providing a liquid, transparent, and efficient market to support corporate aspirations, enabling access to the necessary capital to bridge funding gaps in their respective sectors.