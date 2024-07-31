Allow INEC conduct LG polls, don’t create ILGE, NUJ tells FG

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ has asked the Federal government to jettison creation of Independent Local Government Electoral Commission (ILGEC),noting that establishing a separate body for local government elections could lead to redundancy, increased bureaucracy, and potential conflict of interests.

President, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo said this at INEC Quarterly Consultative Meeting with the Media on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 held at the INEC headquarters, Abuja.

Comrade Isiguzo noted that the proposal by government to create an Independent Local Government Electoral Commission is unnecessary. Instead, leveraging INEC’s established framework, experience, and resources would be a more efficient and effective approach to managing local government elections.

He applauded the Supreme Court judgement which granted full autonomy to local government administrations which has been described as a landmark ruling and said it is a major stride towards strengthening democracy at the grassroots level. Local governments are the closest tier of government to the people, and their autonomy is crucial for effective governance and development.

He however proposed that for this autonomy to be truly conclusive and impactful, there is a need for constitutional amendments by the National Assembly. Specifically, the relevant sections of the constitution should be amended to empower INEC to conduct elections for local governments across the country.

Comrade Isiguzo said “Currently INEC enjoys constitutional authority to conduct national and sub-national elections. Extending this authority to include the third tier of government will ensure uniformity, credibility, and efficiency in the electoral process.

He also stressed that importance of engaging with the media, especially in the context of elections, cannot be overemphasized. The media serves as the bridge between the electoral commission and the citizens, ensuring that accurate information is disseminated, electoral processes are transparent, and the voices of the people are heard. This synergy between INEC and the media is crucial as we approach the off-season gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The NUJ President observed that the meeting today is particularly important because the commission will avail participants with further updates on its preparations for these critical elections. We are also excited to receive the news that the commission has recovered from the temporary set back experience in Edo State following the rains.

He also appealed to journalists interested in being part of the election by way of coverage to without further delay upload their details on the portal in order to ensure that accreditation tags are produced in good time for the election.

“The transparency and efficiency with which elections are conducted directly influence the public’s confidence in our democratic processes. I am confident that INEC is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that these elections are free, fair, and credible” he said

He commended INEC for sustaining this quarterly ritual of engaging with the media and maintaining the transparency of electoral processes. “As the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, I reaffirm our commitment to supporting INEC in its mission to uphold the integrity of elections in Nigeria. Together, we can foster a democratic environment that is open, accountable, and reflective of the will of the people.”

Earlier in his remarks the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu reminded media organisations that the portal for media accreditation (https://imap.inecnigeria.org) is still open. As at 8.02am today, Wednesday 31st July 2024, 24 media organisations representing print, radio, television and online have uploaded the details of 227 personnel for the election.

Prof Yakubu urged them to expedite action by ensuring that all interested media organisations submit their applications before the deadline of Thursday 5th September 2024. This will enable the Commission to produce and deliver the accreditation tags for your reporters, camera operators, technical and other support staff in good time for the election.

He assured you that security in Edo and Ondo will be a major issue for discussion at the meeting. We are as concerned about the safety of your personnel and equipment just as we are about the security of our own officials, observers, service providers and, above all, the voters. We will also work with the security agencies to ensure that accredited journalists are granted unimpeded access to all voting and collation locations.

INEC Boss also reminds them of their obligation as journalists to report factually and accurately about the election and electoral activities in compliance with the ethics of your noble profession. You should continue to be a bulwark against fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

He urged them to fully comply with the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage. Similarly, you are required to comply with the INEC guidelines for media accreditation available on our website www.inecnigeria.org

