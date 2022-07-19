Allianz marshalls out growth strategies

With a firm belief in the capacity of the retail insurance business constituting the growth engine of the insurance business in Nigeria, Allianz said that it is aiming to substantially expand its business from customers in the global insurance program sector to serve the increasing demand from large and medium-sized companies needing cross-border coverage. Its international corporate insurance carrier, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), is strengthening its capabilities, including a new market-facing team as well as dedicated investments in data and technology, and will expand its customer services.

To support its Multinational customers, AGCS has moved the Management Board responsibility to the ‘Regions and Markets’ area led by Henning Haagen, who oversees market-facing activities including distribution. The new AGCS Multinational set-up also includes a strengthened global leadership team and enhanced regional responsibilities. Guy Money, currently Global Head of Product at AGCS, has been appointed Global Head of Multinational Business.

The well-established AGCS Captive Solutions team, led by Brian McNamara, will be integrated into the Multinational business to serve customers with a broad range of services from traditional, multi-line global programs to captive fronting and reinsurance as well as hybrid combinations of traditional and alternative risk transfer.

“With our new strategy and set-up, integrated with the network strength of Allianz Group, we are well positioned to capture new business in this sophisticated segment of corporate insurance. This ambition is very much in line with our overall market leadership aspiration”, says AGCS Chief Executive Officer Joachim Mueller.

Further key leadership appointments in the new AGCS Multinational team include Jayesh Patel who is leading the Multinational Market Practice Team. He and his regional representatives will work closely together with AGCS’ global and regional distribution teams to drive business development in target markets. Karol Dobias remains in charge of the Business Excellence unit responsible for global standards, performance tracking, and steering. The Network Management Team is overseen by Melanie Windirsch, who is responsible to deliver local services across all network countries. Nigel Leppitt will oversee the Multinational.

For a better society