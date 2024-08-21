Alliance for Youth Nigeria supports 1,331 youths in vocational skills

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate among individuals aged 15-24 rose to 8.6per cent in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting an increase of 1.4 per cent from second quarter of 2023.

In response to this growing challenge, initiatives such as the Alliance for Youth Nigeria came together to address the gap by developing innovative solutions that create sustainable earning opportunities for young people across the country.

Launched in August 2021, the Alliance for Youth is a business-driven movement comprising organizations dedicated to empowering young Nigerians with the skills they need to thrive in today’s job market or create their own businesses.

The Alliance includes organizations such as Nestlé Nigeria, a founding member, Jobberman Nigeria, Big Bottling Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, and U-Connect HR Limited.

They are supported by the Federal Ministry of Youth, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, and Activate Success International, with the aim to reach 250,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial skills.

However, the Vocational Skills Training, delivered in collaboration with the Whitefield Foundation, is a flagship initiative designed to help achieve this objective.

The training covers four key skill areas: solar panel installation, graphic design (including social media and web design), CCTV and cable installation, and beauty care, including makeup, aromatherapy, and massage.

A standout success story from the 2023 cohort is that of Mustapha Fasasi, a 34-year-old from Oyo State in South-West Nigeria.

Mustapha had always been interested in solar and renewable energy but lacked the skills to pursue a career in this field. The Alliance for Youth’s upskilling program came at just the right time for him.

After hearing about the opportunity on a radio program, Mustapha eagerly signed up for the training.

Today, he is on his way to building a successful business in solar energy, equipped with the knowledge and skills he needs to support himself and his family.

This year, the vocational training in commemoration of International Youth Day 2024 culminated in the graduation of 372 participants at St John Anglican College, Kuto Abeokuta.

Alliance for Youth Nigeria members encouraged the graduates to pursue their dreams, utilizing their acquired skills. Highflyers from each vocational skill set were rewarded with start-up kits and capital to facilitate the immediate launch of their businesses.

Graduates from the graphic design training received laptops; those from the beauty, massage, and aromatherapy training received makeup tool kits and massage beds; high-flyers from the solar installation class were also awarded complete toolboxes.

Beneficiaries from each skill set also had the chance to demonstrate what they learned through real-time practical projects, showing the tangible impact the training had on their lives.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the Alliance for Youth Nigeria initiatives, Chief Operating Officer of the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, Tumi Onamade said, “As we celebrate International Youth Day and the 3rd Anniversary of the Alliance for Youth, we are reminded of the immense potential within our young people to drive transformative change.

“The dedication, creativity, and resilience they have shown, especially those who traveled from various states to participate in the vocational skills training held in Ogun State, highlight their commitment to personal growth and community development.

“These young individuals are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the change-makers of today, shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future with their innovative ideas and bold actions.

“At the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, we are committed to supporting the Alliance and our youth by providing them with the skills to realize their potential. By investing in their education, skills development, and leadership, we empower them to create a future where everyone can thrive,” he said.

Country Human Resources Manager at Nestlé Nigeria, Shakiru Lawal while emphasizing the significance of these efforts, said, “Investing in today’s youth is crucial because the actions we take now will shape our nation’s future prosperity.

“At Nestlé, we understand that the well-being of our communities depends on the opportunities we create for the next generation.

“This is why we are committed to working with like-minded organizations to ensure that young people are equipped with the skills necessary to secure meaningful employment or start their own businesses.

“The 372 beneficiaries of this year’s training have now joined the 805 youth we have previously trained in technical and vocational skills,” he said.

Since 2021, Alliance for Youth Nigeria has collaborated with federal platforms such as NYSC, career fairs, and mutual goal-oriented organizations to provide 35,499 youth with vocational training, employability, and soft skill enhancements. This effort aligns with the organization’s objective to empower 250,000 young people.

Other representatives from the Alliance for Youth Initiative present at the event were Adewole Adesete, HR Manager Nestlé Nigeria; Toritseju Egbebi, Corporate Affairs Manager Nestlé Nigeria; Funmi Johnson, COO of Whitefield Foundation; Oladoyin Kolawole, Senior Strategy Consultant; Atom Lim, Activate Success International and Edidiong Peters, Regulatory Affairs Manager for Nestlé Nigeria.

Beyond the Alliance for Youth, Nestlé’s commitment to empowering young people extends to its broader youth engagement platform, Nestlé Needs YOUth.

Launched in 2013, this initiative helps young people access economic opportunities through four key pillars: employment, skills development, support, and creating more opportunities.

Through these programs, Nestlé reaches an average of 25,000 youths annually, making a difference in their lives and the future of Nigeria.

International Youth Day, celebrated annually on August 12, aims to bring youth issues to the forefront of international and national communities.

It raises awareness of significant health, education, and employment concerns impacting young people. This year’s theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” highlights digital technology’s critical role in advancing sustainable development goals.

Nestlé Nigeria and the other corporate members of the Alliance for Youth Nigeria remain committed to ensuring that young people are prepared for today’s challenges and equipped to lead with innovative solutions in the digital-driven future.