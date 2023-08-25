AllEyesonJudiciary:  Civil Society warns security agencies from intimidating, arrest of protesters

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) has warned security agencies in the country from intimidating and arrest from protesters expressing their civic right which is enshrined in the constitution.

The Civil Society group led by Barr. Ifeanyi Nrialike while addressing newsmen in Abuja as result of arrest and intimidation of some protesters early this week wondered how could anybody be intimidated by ‘AlleyesonJudiciary’ protesters if they don’t have skeleton in their cupboard .

COPDEM insisted that the judiciary should get the required attention to enable it deliver the right judgement and recalled that already a senior member of the Kano election panel has cried out over attempts to bribe her.

He maintained that since there was no state of emergency in Nigeria the holding of peaceful rallies should be allowed

According to him, it is constitutional for you to have your rally and everybody has a right to hold rally , there is nothing wrong on ‘AlleyesonJudiciary’

He said, “if you don’t have skeleton in your cupboard , you don’t have reason to fear ‘AlleyesonJudiciary’ slogan, there is no day nobody will not think about what will come out of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT). Saying Judiciary is the last hope of common is not mounting pressure on Judiciary.”

The group further said that if the security agency is stopping people from protesting is like telling them to go back home and take up arm adding that the security agencies should rather focus their attention on criminals and terrorists rather than harassing Nigerians expressing their civic rights as provided in the constitution.

According to him, if you stop people from protesting , you are telling people to go and take up arms, the security agencies should rather focus on criminals and terrorists instead of harassing innocent citizens expressing their civic rights.

Nrialike also recalled that in 2003 former president Muhammadu Buhari was allowed to hold a rally when there were petitions in court over the election then.

He noted that Nigerians should be allowed to gather peacefully, protest and exercise opinions for or against government as expressly captured in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The group therefore resolved to staged a peaceful protest in Abuja calling on the Judiciary to deliver Judgement in the interest of the country on August 26, 2023.