Alleged terrorism funding: Ajaero honours police invitation, says workers can’t be intimidated

.’I can die for labour movement if necessary’

.Assures labour ‘ll compel federal, state govts to implement N70,000 minimum wage

.As Rivers NLC joins in nationwide solidarity march for Ajaero

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja and Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero yesterday boasted that no amount of intimidation would stop the Nigerian workers from fighting for their rights as well as their welfare.

He said the congress can not be swayed by distractions from any quarter and will continue to advance the plight of the common people in the country.

Ajaero who stated this while addressing workers and supporters shortly after honouring police invitation Thursday over terrorism financing, cyber-crime, treasonable felony and others slammed on him by the Nigerian police, commended the workers for their solidarity.

He described the labour movement as the most patriotic organization in the country and vowed that the union will maintain its patriotism regardless of any challenges.

He said, “Labour movement is one of the biggest pan Nigeria organisations, our patriotism from the days of colonial government to even the period of the military is unshakable,”.

“We are more patriotic than any other institution you can think of in this country and we are going to continue to be that. We have gone there and we are back, I just want to confirm to you that as a citizen we have gone there and we are back here”,he noted.

Recall that the NLC boss was recently invited to address allegations of involvement in terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

But the congress Lawyer applied for extension of time to Thursday 29th of August to enable Ajaero prepare for the interrogation.

He characterized the police invitation as one of the risks inherent in being a labour leader, recalling his own experiences with detention under the late General Sani Abacha in the 1990s.

Ajaero emphasized that his primary focus now is to resume the fight for better welfare for Nigerian workers, asserting that, “we will not be swayed by any distractions.”

The NLC president expressed gratitude to the NLC members at the headquarters and across the country for their strong show of solidarity.

He left the police Intelligence Response Team headquarters at around 11:15 a.m. after providing his statement.

The Rivers State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Thursday marched to the Headquarters of the State Police Command in solidarity of it’s National President, Comrade Joseph Ajaero who was invited by the police for interrogation over allegations of financing terrorism and other offences earlier in the day.

The labour union, in Rivers State was lead in the demonstration by it’s State Chairman, Comrade Alex Agwanwa.

Ajaero, who went to the Police Station shortly after some leaders of the Union and the legal team of NLC headed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana addressed members of different organs of the Unions that converged on the labour house in solidarity, was let go after being interrogated by the police.

Speaking with Journalists in Port Harcourt during the protest at the Police Command, the Rivers NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwa said the labour union would have embarked on a nationwide strike action if their President, Ajaero was detained or invited again.

Agwanwa said the NLC will not accept any form of intimidation on their President, stating that injury to one is injury to all.

He warned that Ajaero should not be singled out for any investigation.

He however, commended the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State for welcoming them peacefully during the demonstration.