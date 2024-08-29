Alleged terrorism financing: NLC directs national officers, affiliates to accompany Joe Ajaero to police HQ today

.Asks workers to proceed on indefinite strike nationwide if he is detained

.To embark on peaceful prayer procession in states

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has directed all national officers and affiliate unions to accompany its president, Joe Ajaero to the Nigeria Police Force headquarters on Thursday.

The police had invited Ajaero for questioning over a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

The NLC president was first asked to appear before the force intelligence response team on August 20.

However, Ajaero declined the invitation, demanding details of the allegations levelled against him.

In a letter through Samuel Ogala, principal partner at the Falana & Falana’s Chambers, Ajaero said he would be available for questioning on Thursday, August 29.

Meanwhile, in a circular on Wednesday, Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, asked all affiliate unions, state councils, and national officers to mobilise their members to show solidarity for Ajaero on Thursday.

It read in part: “In Abuja, all CWC members resident in Abuja and other members are expected to assemble at the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress by 8:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2024 to accompany the President to the Police for the scheduled interaction.

“In state capitals, members should gather at their respective state secretariats of Congress. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their State Police Headquarters, where they will hold a prayer session until the President’s interaction with the Police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers. We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session. If for any reason, the President is detained, all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike.

“Your unwavering support and solidarity at this critical time are crucial to defending civic rights and the integrity and rights of the labour movement.

“Together, we shall overcome these challenges and continue to uphold justice, fairness, and democracy in our dear nation,” the circular read.