Alleged phone chat between Tinubu and CJN on election rerun wicked fabrication —APC

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned in strong terms the alleged telephone conversation between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola where the jurist allegedly promised that any rerun election will be in favour of Asiwaju.

A statement signed by Barr Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC said the alleged conversation never took place but that it was fabricated by enemies of progress for ulterior motives.

The statement reads: “We have become aware of a decidedly mischievous and intentionally misleading tweet by one Mr. Jackson Ude.

“He alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in telephone conversation with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, in which the CJN purportedly told the President and APC to prepare for a presidential election rerun.

“It is disturbing and disgraceful for Mr. Ude to fabricate a falsehood of this kind on a matter of serious national importance that is actively under review by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

“President Tinubu and our Party won the last Presidential election without a doubt, and do not have any need to engage in side conversations with the CJN regarding pending petitions before the PEPC.

“As the core democrat that he is, the President respects the right of aggrieved candidates in the election to seek redress for any grievances that they may have. The Constitution and the Electoral Act provide effective guarantees of that right.

“The PEPC should be afforded the time and space to perform its important constitutional and statutory duty of adjudicating and delivering a verdict in the matter without needlessly calling the integrity of our judges into question.

“Falsehood and conjecture by the likes of Mr. Ude only aim to inflame political passions, create doubt and panic, and peremptorily undermine the verdict of the Courts in this important matter.

“We are confident that Nigerians are smarter and more discerning than to be affected by this opposition brand of tasteless and crass mercenary expedition,” the statement concluded.