Alleged organ harvesting: Court remands Ekweremadu, wife in UK prison till July 7

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu with agency report

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka, were Thursday arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court the United Kingdom, UK over alleged trafficking of a homeless child into the UK in order to harvest his organs.

The court, however, remanded both defendants into custody ahead of their hearing next month, July 7 in Uxbridge.

The authorities said Ekweremadu and his wife before being arrested at Heathrow Airport had £20,000 in cash,’ court heard that the couple was arrested on June 21 at Heathrow Airport on their way to Turkey, the court was also told.

According to Dailymail, Ekweremadu was spotted wearing a grey sweater while his wife was wearing a black and white knitted cardigan at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

During their arraignment, the prosecutor, Damla Ayas, said: ‘It is conspiracy in relation to human trafficking offences for the purposes of organ harvesting.

“The victim in this case is 15 years old.’ ‘They were interviewed at the police station. Both of the defendants have provided a prepared statement. ‘Mr Ekweremadu in his prepared statement denied allegations of human trafficking.

He said at no stage has he arranged transport for anyone with intention to exploit them.’

Responding, the legal counsel representing Senator Ekweremadu, Gavin Irwin, said: ‘There is no question this is a serious allegation. Mr Ekweremadu is a member of the senate in Nigeria. ‘He has previously held an even more senior role as deputy president of the senate.

‘He is a member of the bar in Nigeria. He is a principal in a law firm that bears his name. ‘

Those issues taken together go way beyond him being a person of good character…rather that he has led a blameless life as a public servant.’

Mr Irwin added that the allegations were ‘nothing short of preposterous’.

Dailymail reported that Ekweremadu’s wife similarly denied the allegations in her prepared statement, the court heard.

Antonia Gray, who represents Mrs Ekweremadu, said: ‘She has never been complicit or involved in any alleged illegal trafficking of any young person. ‘She is a financial accountant…with an unblemished record.’

Meanwhile, the prosecutor made an application to adjourn matters for 14 days.

Ms Ayas said: ‘In respect of these offences Attorney General’s consent is required and the Crown requires 14 days for that to be obtained.’

Meanwhile, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, may face life imprisonment if found guilty and convicted to maximum sentence under the United Kingdom’s Modern Slavery Act 2015 (MSA 2015).

According to an expert, MSA 2015 frowns at human trafficking, under which organ harvesting falls, and is punishable with maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

The Act reads in part, “Under section 2, an individual commits an offence if they arrange or facilitate the travel of another with a view to that person being exploited. It is irrelevant whether that person consents to the travel, or whether they are a child or an adult.

“Under section 3 of MSA 2015, exploitation includes: slavery, servitude and forced or compulsory labour; sexual exploitation (which involves the commission of an offence under s 1(1)(a) of the Protection of Children’s Act 1978 (indecent photographs of children), or Pt 1 of SOA 2003 (eg, rape or sexual assault); removal of organs where a person is encouraged required or expected to do anything which involves the commission of an offence under ss 32 or 33 of the Human Tissue Act 2004 (prohibition of commercial dealings in organs and restrictions on use of live donors); securing services etc by force, threats or deception; securing services etc from children and vulnerable persons (eg, physically or mentally ill or disabled).”

Also, it stated that anyone found guilty of “human trafficking is liable on summary conviction to 12 months’ imprisonment and/or unlimited fine,” adding that “on conviction on indictment, the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.”

But in a letter which Mr Ekweremadu wrote to the UK High Commission seeking to procure a visa for someone named David Ukpo.

The December 28, 2021, letter signed personally by Mr Ekweremadu specifically said he was supporting Mr Ukpo’s visa application because he wanted him to undergo medical examinations in the UK with the purpose of donating a kidney to his daughter Sonia Ekweremadu.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode in his reaction to the arrest noted that:

“It is totally unacceptable and a serious crime under British law for a man to take a child into the United Kingdom for the purpose of removing it’s organs FOR SOMEONE ELSE’S USE.

“Under the law a child CANNOT give its consent for such a course of action and neither can the parents give consent for such an abominable act on behalf of their wards.

“Children have rights. They are not slaves or chattel that can be bought or sold for their body parts.

“Their parents do NOT have the right to sell them off for this purpose or for any other purpose and neither does anyone have the right to buy the child or any of his or her body parts.

“Despite all this I refuse to assume that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife are guilty of this wicked act unless and until I see the evidence or they are proved so by a duly constituted court of law.

“There is a presumption of innocence in criminal matters and this is what I hold on to.

“I pray for the Ekweremadu’s at this difficult time and I also pray for that poor child whose organs were to be removed.

“May God grant us more sensitivity, compassion, love and kindness in this country, especially for our children”.