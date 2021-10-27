Alleged N780m fraud: EFCC releases Anyim

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after spending two days in its custody.

Anyim, also a former Senate President, had spent two days in the custody of the EFCC in Abuja in connection with an alleged N780 million fraud.

He was detained on Sunday in connection with the ongoing probe of Senator Stella Oduah, a former Aviation Minister now representing Anambra North in the Red Chamber.

The alleged N780 million aviation ministry’s fund was traced to a company to which he, Anyim, was a director.

According to sources, the Anyim was interrogated on Monday on how the ministry’s fund found its way into his company’s account.

It was also gathered that Sen. Oduah would soon be invited by the EFCC over the alleged fraud.

“The former SGF is still with us, answering some hard questions on how the N780m found its way into his company’s account.

“He is cooperating, but we would only release him on bail after he has provided satisfactory answers to our queries.”

Meanwhile, Anyim has been released from custody after he was granted administrative bail on Tuesday