Alleged N585.2m fraud: Tinubu suspends Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation from office

.As EFCC invites Betta Edu

In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect

The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.

These directives of the President take immediate effect.

However, Less than one hour after her suspension, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to its headquarters to answer questions over attempt to move N585 million to a private account.

The invitation follows the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the anti-graft agency to probe the Humanitarian Ministry after he approved her suspension.

According to multiple media reports, the anti-graft agency has invited her to appear for interrogation.

The EFCC was said to have earlier recommended the immediate suspension of the Minister in order to pave way for the ongoing investigation that had been ordered by the President.

A Daily Champion report quoted an EFCC source who said the commission immediately swung into action immediately the President ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged of payment of N585.189 million grant meant for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos states into a private account.

“Our investigation into the alleged payment won’t be thorough if we didn’t recommend the Minister’s suspension. Her suspension will give us liberty to do our job thoroughly as directed by the President.

“An official invitation by the commission has already been sent to her. We expect her to honour the invitation to give proper insight into the issue at hand. So, we expect her to arrive here anytime soon,”