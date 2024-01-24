Alleged N4bn fraud:EFCC to arraign former Anambra Gov Willie Obiano today

Pamela Eboh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reportedly set to arraign a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on Wednesday over alleged fraud.

Mr Obiano is expected to be brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged money laundering to the tune of N4,008,573,350, reports Leadership.

The newspaper quoted a source who said nine counts will be brought against Obiano who governed Anambra for eight years on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Lawyer, Silvanus Tahir (SAN), is said to be the lead counsel among eight who will be representing the EFCC.

Group calls EFCC’s treatment to Obiano unjust, demands his release pending conclusion of investigation

Chief Willie Obiano, former governor of Anambra State

One of the charges stated by the newspaper read: “That you, Chief Willie Maduabuchi Obiano, whilst being the executive governor of Anambra State of Nigeria between March 2014 – March 2022, sometime between 7th February, 2018 to 18th February, 2019 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly transferred through Mr Willie Nwokoye, your then principal private secretary, the sum of N156,800.00 only from the Anambra State Government Security Vote Account No: 5030050875 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Pic into the Fidelity Bank Ple Account No: 6060018819 belonging to C.I. Patty Ventures Nigeria Limited (an entity that had no business relationship with the Anambra State Government), which funds were dissipated for purposes unrelated / unconnected with the security affairs of Anambra State, which you reasonably ought to have known that such funds formed part of the proceeds of your unlawful act, to wit: (Stealing and Corruption) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) in 2012 and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

Soon after handing over to his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, in Anambra, Obiano attempted to board a flight to Houston, United States on March 17, 2022.

He was, however, arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

Obiano had been on the watchlist of the EFCC for some time before he was eventually arrested on corruption allegations.