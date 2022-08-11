Alleged N109bn fraud: Court adjourns trial of ex- AGF, Idris, two others to October 4

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja has today, adjourned hearing on the case involving suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, on alleged N109b money laundering charges to October 4.

Justice A. O. Adeyemi Ajayi adjoined the case after counsels to the defendants said they were unable to meet with their clients to discuss the statements they all made at the EFCC office.

Idris who was arraigned on a 14-count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9.

He was arraigned alongside Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited who stand as 2nd to 4th defendants in the Case.

In Wednesday’s proceedings, Counsel to Idris, Goddy Uche, SAN, prayed the court to grant an adjournment so as to give them time to study the statements by their clients.

He said “I intended to interview my client, but was informed he was at the EFCC office. Surprisingly counsels were not carried along in respect to the invitation.

“I believe that one of the reasons of charging a matter to court is that the investigating body has concluded investigations. I find it contentious that a matter before this court should be tried at EFCC. I have been deprived of the opportunity to discuss with my client as regards the statement.

“My brother learned Silk to inform me but he didn’t. They had him with them all day. In the circumstances of what I’ve narrated I ask for adjournment.

Counsels to the 2nd and 3rd defendants agreed to the submissions of the counsel for Idris. They said they were unable to meet with their clients only to hear that they were invited by EFCC.

Counsel for EFCC, Rotimi Jacob, SAN, vehemently opposed their motion for adjournment on the basis raised by the defendants saying that they had enough time to meet their clients as they were served with the statements on July 21 and the same was talked about on July 27 for which they asked to study the statements.

On the issue of invitations by EFCC, Rotimi said, “the defendants were not invited by the the EFCC. The 1st defendant sent a third party to me, that he wanted a plea bargaining meeting, and he wanted to meet me, that was yesterday morning. My reply was that I cannot meet the parties in the absence of their counsels and in the nature of our calling, we must be open and transparent.

“I asked them to come with their lawyer let us meet at EFCC, either with your lawyer or at the HQ by 4pm. I will also invite the investigators to be at the meeting. I met Mr Kanayo Okafor who protested that there were not carried along, that his client will not come for the Meeting.

“I spoke with the senior counsel Chief Uche Chris SAN for over 30mins, that we did not invite them and the meeting was at their instance. None of the defendants came for the meeting.

Rotimi said it was is unfortunate that it is unfortunate the reasons they gave for not seeing their clients, saying that they should make their position on the statement so the trial can continue.

In defense, Uche said that the plea bargain discussion did not hold, adding that his client was at the EFCC office contrary to the statement by the prosecuting counsel. He prayed the court for adjournment so he could meet with his client.

Justice Adeyemi granted the prayer of the defendants and adjourned hearing to October 4 for further hearing.