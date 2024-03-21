Alleged N109.4bn fraud: EFCC never made any promises to ex-AGF, witness tells court

Mahmoud Tukur, an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), told an Abuja court that the commission did not promise not to prosecute Ahmed Idris, former accountant-general of the federation (AGF).

Tukur said this while giving evidence as a witness on Wednesday in a trial-within-trial to verify the willingness of a statements made by Idris.

Idris is standing trial on a 14-count charge alongside Geoffrey Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman, and a firm — Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited — before a high court of the federal capital territory (FCT) in Maitama.

Idris was arrested on May 16, 2022, by the EFCC over alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

Halilu Yusuf, the presiding judge, had ordered a trial-within-trial in the matter to enable the court to determine whether all the extra-judicial statements made by the former AGF to the EFCC should be admitted in evidence.

Chris Uche, counsel to Idris, alleged that the EFCC had assured the defendant that he would not be subjected to any trial if he gave details that would implicate a former minister of finance and some governors.

Led in evidence by Oluwaleke Atolagbe, prosecution counsel, the witness said Idris’ first statement was voluntarily made on January 22, 2022.“This statement was at the preliminary stage of the investigation and it was the 1st defendant that approached the commission himself requesting to be heard on January 22, 2022,” he said.

“Although the team was not ready for such, the commission, however, obliged him. We listened to him and told him whatever he said would be documented.

“Two other operatives were with me. He came to our office without a lawyer.

“By my thinking, coming without a lawyer means he was waiving his rights.”

Tukur told the court that Idris was given administrative bail.

He said Idris was arrested in Kano on May 16, 2022, and brought to Abuja because he refused to respond to messages and calls put across to him by the EFCC.

The witness added that Idris came in the company of his security officer, Yusuf Aro, wrote a statement and was detained.

He said on May 17, Haruna Isa, a director of legal services from the AGF’s office, was present and he wrote his statements.

He said the defendant also wrote statements on May 21, 23, 25, 26 and 31, 2022, in the presence of Odudu Ituen, a lawyer from Paul Erokoro’s chambers.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel, the witness insisted that he never promised not to prosecute the defendant.

He said cautionary words were issued to the defendant by an EFCC officer.

After the cross-examination of the witness, Atolagbe, the prosecution counsel, told the court he had two more witnesses to call.

He, however, told the court that the witnesses were not available and prayed for an adjournment.

Yusuf Halilu, presiding judge, then adjourned until May 15 for the witnesses to testify.