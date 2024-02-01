Alleged killing of DPO: Abuja Court orders arrest of Fubara’s Chief of Staff, 5 others

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a warrant for the arrest of Edison Ehie,

the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, over his alleged involvement in the burning of the House of Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt.

Ehie, the immediate past factional Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, was ordered to be arrested along with five other persons based in Port Harcourt for allegedly participating in some criminal activities.

Those ordered to be arrested along with the former factional Speaker are Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri and Chibuike Peter (Rambo).

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order on Wednesday for their arrest while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the Inspector General of Police IGP.

The ex-parte application was predicated on sections 37, 113, 114, 84 and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and section 35 of the 1999 Constitution as well as 32 of the Police Act 2020.

In the ex-parte application argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Simon Lough, the six defendants were said to be at large.

The senior lawyer submitted that the defendants are involved in conspiracy, arson, terrorism, attempted murder and murder of a Superintendent of Police SP Bako Agbashim and five other police informants.

The five police informants alleged to have been killed are Charles Osu, Ogbonna Eja, Idaowuka Felix, Paul Victor Chibuogu and Saturday Edi.

Justice Nwite granted the request of the IGP to declare the defendants wanted and upon their arrest and investigation, bring them before the court for trial.

The ex-parte application is marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/12/2024

The IGP had, two weeks ago, put five Port Harcourt-based persons on trial on terrorism charges and were

remanded at Kuje Prison upon their arraignment.

They were ordered to remain in prison custody till February 2 when their respective bail applications would be determined by the Judge.

The five defendants are Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald and Ochueja ThankGod.

In the seven-count charges, the defendants were accused of committing alleged terrorism offences by invading, vandalising and burning down Rivers State House of Assembly Complex during the wake of political crisis that rocked Port Harcourt in October last year.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon ordered their remand at the Kuje Prison.

Meanwhile, The Chief of Staff to the State Government House, Edison Ehie, has secured an order from a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, baring the Nigerian Police from arresting him.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Sika Aprioku of the Rivers State High Court gave the order following an Exparte motion filed by Edison Ehie, a former factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Ehie in the exparte motion prayed the court to restrain the police or other security agencies from arresting, detaining or harassing him over his alleged involvement in the invasion and burning down of the Hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly.

Justice Aprioku adjourned the motion February 6th, 2024, for hearing of the substantive application.

The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule had filed a criminal petition against Edison Ehie to the police in the state over the burning of the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly by unknown hoodlums on Sunday October 30, 2023.

In the petition, the Amaewhule led-Assembly had demanded the police to arrest, prosecute Ehie, who is now the Chief of Staff Rivers State Government House for his alleged involvement in the burning down of the House of Assembly chambers.