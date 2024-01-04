Alleged fraud: EFCC arrests, quizzes Social Investment Scheme National Coordinator, Halima Shehu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested and detained the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, NSIPA, Halima Shehu.

EFCC alleged she was arrested after moving over n17 billion into different accounts within one week According to reports, about 27 billion has been recovered so far.

The arrest came a few hours after President Bola Tinubu approved her suspension over the suspicious movement of N17 billion from NSIPA account to some other accounts within one week.

Tinubu sacks Halima Shehu as NSIPA national coordinator, announces replacement The embattled CEO was accused of approving payment of billions of naira by the agency without presidential approval. It was gathered that operatives of the EFCC, who were drafted to the National Coordinator’s private office and home, got her arrested at about 8 pm on Tuesday.