Alleged diversion of palliatives: Army removes, probes 3 Brigade Commander Kano

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja.

Nigerian Army has initiated an investigation into allegations against Brigadier General MA Sadiq, the erstwhile commander of the 3 Brigade in Kano.

General Sadiq has been relieved of his command to ensure a thorough investigation into administrative discrepancies during his tenure.

According to reports, General Sadiq is accused of diverting rice palliatives meant for soldiers and selling military equipment, including generator sets and operational vehicles, to scrap yards.

These allegations have led to his detention in a military police guardroom in Abuja.

The Nigerian Army has reassured the public that the allegations will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate administrative action will be taken.

The Army’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency remains unwavering, with a guarantee that the process will be fair, impartial, and in line with established procedures.

The investigation is being conducted by a special investigation branch of the military police in Abuja. If found guilty, General Sadiq will likely face charges at the court-martial.

In the meantime, Brigadier General A.M. Tukur, former registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy, has been appointed to take charge of the brigade.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, stated that the Nigerian Army is a self-regulatory institution founded on discipline, justice, and accountability.

He emphasized that the Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline and will not condone any form of misconduct or illicit actions that could undermine its values and principles.

“The Nigerian Army is committed to transparency and accountability, and this investigation demonstrates its resolve to address any allegations of wrongdoing.

The outcome of the investigation will be made public, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure that justice is served”.