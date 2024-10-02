Alleged defamation: Adeleke threatens APC media director with N5bn suit……Shelve your 2026 desperation -APC

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke has threatened to sue a media director of Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolawole Olabisi, for N5billion as damages over a defamatory statement.

Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, urged him to retract allegations or face legal action.

The statement partly reads: “The allegation is reprehensible, baseless and defamatory. Mr Governor has ordered his lawyers to review the situation and demand retraction as the Governor did not and has not in any way planned or plot any attack on either INEC or any electoral official.

“Upon failure to retract the offensive publication, the state director faces a potential libel suit with a demand for five billion naira damages. This deliberate falsehood will have consequences.”

Earlier, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the state Governor Ademola Adeleke of complicity and maximum desperation about the 2026 governorship election.

The Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, made the accusations on Wednesday, while reacting to video allegedly released by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, recommending the bombing of the state office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Olabisi, while condemning the video, noted that neither Governor Adeleke nor the leadership of the ruling party has deemed it fit to condemn the issue.

“It was bizarre that close to one week that the wicked video message has gone viral, neither Governor Adeleke nor the leadership of the ruling party, has deemed it fit to condemn the issue which is a good ground to suspect the complicity of the Governor and his cohorts in the unsavoury development.

“Why is Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers afraid of losing the election when it was apparent that it was a party that lost to the PDP and the heavens did not fall? In a similar manner, when Governor Adeleke loses the forthcoming governorship election, the heavens would also not cave in?”

For a better society