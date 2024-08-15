Alleged corruption: Hoodlums carted away Ganduje’s case file, other documents in court during hunger protest- Kano Govt

‘Property worth over N1bn destroyed’

.As Gov urges youth to resist being used as tools for violence.

Following the nationwide hunger protest that turned violent in Kano State, the state government has confirmed that thugs stormed and severely damaged the premises of the Kano State High Court, carting away crucial documents related to corruption charges against the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, confirmed this to journalists when he paid a visit to the court for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

He was accompanied by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, the Chief Registrar of the High Court, Abdullahi Ado Bayero, and other high-ranking judiciary officials.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf described the incident as a “masterminded and stage-managed mission” aimed at disrupting the ongoing corruption cases against Ganduje, who is currently serving as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalize one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Acting National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family, and aides,” the statement read.

The vandals reportedly destroyed several units within the High Court, including the office of the state Chief Judge. The damages are estimated to have cost more than one billion naira, as the assailants stole office equipment, destroyed office spaces, and set fire to cars and other materials crucial to the administration of justice.

Governor Yusuf called on the youths of Kano State to refrain from engaging in violence at the behest of detractors, urging them instead to focus on skills acquisition for a better future.

“I urge our youth to resist being used as tools for violence. The future is in your hands, and you should concentrate on skills acquisition for a better tomorrow,” the governor said.

He assured the public that the judiciary, as the last hope of the common man, would be protected at all costs.

He directed the immediate rehabilitation of the court building and the deployment of enhanced security measures to ensure effective justice delivery.

“We will not relent in securing the lives and property of the people of Kano State. The judiciary must be protected to ensure justice for all,” he stated.

The governor also expressed his sympathies to the Chief Judge, Dije Abdu Aboki, and the entire judiciary for the unfortunate incident, urging them to remain resilient in their pursuit of justice.

“I commiserate with the Chief Judge and the entire judiciary. We must brace up to cover what was lost in the court proceedings for the benefit of the common man,” he added.

He thanked the people of Kano for their continued support and cooperation with the current administration, praying for continued peace, stability, prosperity, and economic development of the