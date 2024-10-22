Alleged $6bn fraud: Ex-Power Minister opposes EFCC’s amended charges

A former Minister of Power, Dr Olu Agunloye, on Monday challenged the amended charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an FCT High Court.

He is standing trial on allegations of some infractions in the award of the six billion dollars Mambila Hydropower plant in Taraba.

Agunloye, who served as minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, is charged with seven counts bordering on forgery, disobedience to presidential order before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie.

In the suit, marked FCT/HC/CR/617/22, EFCC alleged that Agunloye on May 22, 2003 awarded a contract titled “Construction of 3,960 megawatt Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station on build, operate.

EFCC claimed that the transfer basis was to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing.

The commission also, among others, alleged that it traced some suspicious payments made by Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited to the former minister’s accounts.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter , the prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammad, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution filed an amended charge before the court and also provided additional six proof of evidence.

He, therefore, urged the court to allow the defendant take his plea to the amended charge.

Opposing this, Agunloye, through his counsel, Adeola Adedipe SAN, told the court that the case was adjourned for the defence to cross examine the second prosecution witness (PW2), Adewale Agunbiade.

He told the court that the defence came prepared to cross examine the PW2.

He stated that the prosecution should allow its witness to be cross examined first before talking about amendment of the charge before the court.

He said the prosecution cannot unilaterally amend the charge before the court.

Adedipe further said for the prosecution to amend the charge against the defendant, it ought to apply formally to the court for leave to do so.

He cited the provisions of Section 218(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Responding, Muhammed said the prosecution has the power to amend the charge against any defendant at any stage of trial before judgment and cited Section 216(1) and (2) to back his submission.

After listening to their submissions, Justice Onwuegbuzie directed the prosecution to formally apply for the amendment of the charge to allow the defence respond to same.

He added that the court would hear the application at the next adjourned date.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case until Nov. 11.

Earlier, the PW2, a Compliance Officer with Jaiz Bank, who previously worked as a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank, had on Sept 23 testified.

He told the court that while he was with the later, the EFCC wrote an investigation activity inquiry to the bank in respect two of its customers, Agunloye and one Sotirin Abiodun.

The witness said GT Bank furnished the EFCC with the account opening documents, statements of accounts of the customers.

Reading from exhibits earlier tendered by the prosecution, the witness told the court that N5.2 million was transferred to Agunloye by Sotirin between August and November , 2019