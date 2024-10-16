Allegation against Senator Buba politically-motivated –MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State against demolishing the Takum Central Mosque in Takum Local Government Area of the state.

MURIC sounded the warning in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The statement was signed by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

It reads: “The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has revealed that he plans to demolish the Takum Central Mosque in Takum Local Government Council of the state. The engineer fingered to handle the demolition (from SCC Construction Nig. Ltd) was seen with some Chamba militia on Thursday, 10th October, 2024 pegging the Takum Central Mosque.

“There is no iota of doubt that Governor Agbu Kefas is trying to deceive the Muslim community of Taraba. He told them on Monday, 14th October, 2024 that ‘the proposed demolition of the Central Mosque in Takum Local Government Area of the state is part of a broader initiative aimed at promoting development and improving the welfare of the Muslim community’ (http://opr.news/4f62e6c9241014en_ng?link=1&client=news).

“Who is going to believe that? It is mere political statement. He can say that to the marines. Agbu Kefas should try harder. What has been the fate of Muslims in his state? What remedy has he provided for the Muslims regarding the tortuous policy of religious cleansing which was aggressively pursued by his predecessor, Darius Ishaku? (https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/muric-accuses-taraba-govt-of-trampling-on-fundamental-rights-of-muslims/).

“By the way, is he going to build another mosque for the Muslim Community? He has been silent on this. Agbu cannot be trusted. The whole idea of demolishing the mosque is a smokescreen for total clampdown on the spread of Islam in Takum Local Government in particular and in Taraba State in general.

“We are taking note of those who demolish our mosques. The current governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, may be enlisted if he goes ahead to demolish our ancient mosque which was built as far back as 1912.

“Nyesome Wike, current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is already on the list. He demolished Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, 20th August, 2019 (https://dailypost.ng/2019/08/26/islamic-organization-attacks-gov-wike-demolishing-port-harcourt-mosque/). Make no mistake about it. We do not forget such acts of wickedness committed against Muslims.

“A time will come when these Muslim-haters will want to aspire for higher political posts. That is when Nigerian Muslims will deflate their ego. They will need our votes but we will deny them.

“We are equally taking note of those who undermine the progress of Islam, those who marginalize Muslims, those who oppress them and those who subject Muslims to humiliation, intimidation, suppression and repression.

“We are watching governors of the South-West who play a tyrannical game of political exclusivity against Muslims by giving almost all political posts to their Christian brethren. We will deny them at the right time. Politics should be a game of give and take.

“In particular, the current governor of Oyo State stands deprived of honour for falsely engraving his name on the Adogba Central Mosque after demolishing and rebuilding it without providing evidence that the mosque was rebuilt with his personal money. That was fraudulent.

“The dividends of democracy should be shared among the citizens but there must be consequences when you give more than 80% to Christians where Muslims are the majority in population. None of such governors will enjoy the endorsement of Nigerian Muslims if they should dare to seek higher posts in future. Many receive advice, only the wise profit by it.”

#GovernorAgbuKefas

#LeaveTakumCentralMosqueAlone

