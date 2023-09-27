All On, Enerplaz PayGo sign $200k investment deal to deploy energy-as-a-service for MSMEs in Rivers

All On is pleased to announce a $200,000 investment in Enerplaz PayGo Solutions Limited, a clean energy company focused on providing Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions to MSMEs and residences in the Niger Delta Region.

The investment will expand Enerplaz PayGo’s sales and operational infrastructure to support

the scaling of its EaaS model and deployment of its 1KW – 5KW capacity Solar systems to

households and small businesses within Port Harcourt, Rivers State and its environs.

“We are deeply honoured and excited about the significant boost that All On’s support will

provide to our company’s growth trajectory,” said Prisca Ezuzu, CEO, Enerplaz PayGo. “With

the backing of this investment, we are strategically positioned to expand our operations and

fulfil our core mission of offering affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to

households and businesses in Nigeria.”

The steady increase in per capita energy demand, coupled with the recent removal of petrol

subsidies in Nigeria have significantly increased demand and interest in the adoption of more

efficient and sustainable energy alternatives. Enerplaz’ solar-powered Energy-as-a-Service

(EaaS) model enables micro and small businesses and residences meet their energy

requirements.

The Enerplaz EaaS model offers a practical and economically sound means of

providing cost-efficient solar energy solutions, saving its customers the substantial capital

expenditures typically associated with the acquisition of solar energy systems.

“In light of the economic challenges facing the nation, we are delighted to partner with a

company working to provide MSMEs and households with a cost-saving energy solution that

reduces their reliance on petrol/diesel generators by at least 30%,” said Caroline Eboumbou,

CEO, All On. “This investment also signifies our continued commitment to facilitating the

closing of Nigeria’s significant energy access gap by investing in companies like EnerPlaz, who

have both proven their business model and are working within the Niger Delta region – an

area dear to our company and group.”

Enerplaz PayGo officially commenced business operations in 2021 and has swiftly established

itself as a prominent player in the EaaS market servicing its niche market. The company has

successfully deployed an impressive 92KW of solar systems, catering to the energy needs of

discerning customers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Its exceptional growth, with a remarkable

330% increase in revenues recorded between 2021 and 2022 underscores the strong demand

and widespread acceptance of it’s services with the region.

All On, an independent impact investing company, was seeded with funding from Shell, and

works with partners to increase access to commercial energy products and services for

unserved and underserved off-grid energy markets in Nigeria, with a special focus on the

Niger Delta. All On invests in off-grid energy solutions deployed by both foreign and local

access-to-energy companies that complement available grid power across Nigeria and help

bridge the country’s significant energy deficit.