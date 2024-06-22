All On Announces $395,000 Grant to Ceesolar Energy for Mini-Grid Power Project in Niger Delta.

In its commitment to sustainable development and economic growth in the Niger Delta, All On, the Shell funded leading Nigerian impact investment company, announces a $395,000 grant awarded to Ceesolar Energy Limited, a renewable energy firm specialising in solar system design and construction, energy system deployment. This marks the first beneficiary of the Niger Delta Grant program, a collaborative initiative designed to bridge the energy gap in the Niger Delta region.

The Niger Delta, despite its abundance of natural resources, faces significant energy access challenges. Recognising this disparity, All On established the Niger Delta Grant program to empower off-grid developers to bring clean, reliable power to underserved communities.

Ceesolar Energy Limited will utilise the grant to bring off-grid power to the Oweighoroha community in Bayelsa State. Their project will provide essential electricity for 430 connections, empowering residents with both social and productive-use applications.

“We are delighted to announce the grant to Ceesolar Energy,” said Caroline Eboumbou, All On’s Chief Executive Officer. “This signing signifies our unwavering commitment, alongside Shell, to fostering a brighter future for the Niger Delta This decision reflects Bayelsa’s critical importance to All on, which is determined to address the significant lack of access to commercial electrification opportunities that the communities have endured.

The presence of Country Chair of the Sustainable Energy for Change Initiative, Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), Osagie Okunbor, at the signing ceremony underscored the program’s significance and the commitment of Shell’s All On in driving positive change across the Niger Delta.

“The Niger Delta holds immense potential,” said Country Chair of the Sustainable Energy for Change Initiative, Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), Osagie Okunbor. “By providing grants, we can empower developers and contribute to closing the energy gap, one community at a time. Our aim is to ensure that the project is sustainable; this is the reason we went through the rigorous selection process. Protecting the mini grid is crucial; we seek the cooperation of the leaders and residents of the community to prevent vandalism because the success of this project will pave the way for more initiatives not from All On alone but from other organisations.”

Following a rigorous selection process conducted by All On and the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN), Ceesolar Energy emerged from a shortlist of 15 developers. Their proven track record operating in the Niger Delta and their existing project pipeline within Bayelsa State made them a compelling choice.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ceesolar Energy Limited, Chibueze Ekeh, said, “We are excited and honoured be awarded this grant. At Ceesolar Energy we are passionate about reducing carbon footprints through sustainable energy impacts. The Niger Delta is a region that needs sustainable energy impact; hence, this grant is timely to provide the impact to 2,000 people in the Oweighoroha community through the provision of mini grids.”

All On, an independent impact investing company, was seeded with funding from Shell, and works with partners to increase access to commercial energy products and services for unserved and underserved off-grid energy markets in Nigeria, with a special focus on the Niger Delta. All On invests in off-grid energy solutions spanning solar, wind, hydro, biomass and gas technologies deployed by both foreign and local access-to-energy companies that complement available grid power across Nigeria and help bridge its significant energy gap.