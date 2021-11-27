All Nations for Christ Church Inc. holds 2021 National Convention Dec. 8-12.

It is going to be a melange of spiritual activities including heaven ordained messages for destiny turnaround, prophetic impartations, declaration and deliverance services as All Nations for Christ Church Inc holds her national convention from 8th -12th December, 2021. Other activities are bible conference/seminar, healing & business open door services, communion and open air rally and launching of 2022 almanac.

As expected, this year’s annual convention will carry lots of momentum upon the church and the land. The convention with the theme “Resturing the Lost Treasure”, will touch many lives with divine impact for total restoration. Information made available to this paper indicates that all activities will take place at the national headquarters of the church located at 27, Itiam Street, Uyo.

According to the inside sources, the opening of the onvention will be preceded with praise and glory service tagged ” ALLLELUIA NIGHT”. Briefing newsmen on the upcoming event, the presiding Bishop, His Lordship Bishop Dr. S. B. Asukwo said the night will feature choir presentations on zonal basis, adding that not less than forty choristers will represent each of the choirs.

Speaking further, Bishop Asukwo informed newsmen that no fewer than six God’s generals including himself will minister at the convention. These are Apostle Prof. Isaiah Issong, Arch Bishop Dr. David Okponesip, Bishop Elizabeth Inyang, Bishop P. E. Ekoi Apostle Prince Ukpongson and last but not the least, the host Bishop Dr. S. B. Asukwo.

About four thousand people are

expected at the convention which is open to all denominations. Free accommodation and feeding are provided except special feeding and accommodation. The Bishop who himself is expectant given the array of ministers invited to preach at the august event in December, called on people to observe Covid 19 protocols by wearing their face masks and also expectant as God will surely touch everyone at the point of individual needs.

Buttressing his expectation by citing one of the previous miracles, the Bishop who has been on the saddle as presiding Bishop for about three decades, cited a case of a man who upon attending one of the previous conventions returned to testify that a man who owed him a debt of N500,000 for five years suddenly called him and paid up.

“Your case may not be debt. It could be any impossible situations, but the greatest miracle is for man to give his life to God and gets his sins blotted out. Come Jesus will meet you at the point of your need provided you are ready to accept him as your Lord and savior,” he added.

All Nations for Christ Church Inc has branches in seven states of Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Edo and Akwa Ibom.