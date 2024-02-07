All hands must be on deck to put end to FGM- Oluremi Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As the world commemorate International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), the First Lady of of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said all hands be on deck to speak up against the injustice done to our girls.

In a statement she personally signed the First Lady called on parents, particularly mothers and community leaders , where FGM persists to consider the damage and irreversible health implications inflicted on female minors.

She said, “We commemorate the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), under the theme “Her Voice, Her Future: Investing in Survivors Led Movements to End Female Genital Mutilation”. We are once again reminded of the responsibility we bear to protect the rights, vulnerability and well-being of the girl child.

“Today, I call upon parents, particularly mothers, traditional leaders, and community leaders , where Female Genital Mutilation persists to consider the damage and irreversible health implications inflicted on our daughters.

“While acknowledging the progress made in the fight against Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria, we must confront the practices that still persist, causing irreparable harm to our girls.

“I commend all our First Ladies of States , other Non Governmental Organizations, Civil Society Organizations and Health care professionals for lending their voices to the fight against Female Genital Mutilation across the entire nation. As we collectively strive for the full eradication of Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria by 2030 , let all hands be on deck and let us continue to speak up against this injustice done to our girls.”