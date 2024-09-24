All eyes on INEC, its conduct in Edo, Ondo off-cycle elections’ll determine 2027 expectations -Ajadi

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has declared that Nigerians were watching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on its conducts of two off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo States, warning that its conduct will be a pointer to what to expect in 2027 general elections.

Ajadi maintained that INEC should be painstaking and handled the two off-cycle elections in the two states well, saying this will boost Nigerians’ confidence in the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi, who was the Ogun State NNPP gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections advised the electoral umpire to put its integrity at stake and conduct the two elections well to buoy the people’s interest in the next general elections in 2027.

It would be recalled that the INEC conducted the Edo Governorship elections last Saturday and when the results was announced, reactions started and will continue trickling in to assess INEC’s performance.

Ajadi said people’s reactions in the coming weeks on the election would judge whether the election was well conducted or not.

In a statement on Sunday and made available to journalists, Ajadi said INEC needed to convince all Nigerians about its independence with the two off-cycle elections.

According to him, “INEC’s conduct in the two off cycle elections in Edo and Ondo States will be a pointer to what to expect in 2027 general elections.

“I am, therefore, counselling our electoral umpire to let the results in the two elections reflect the actual decisions of the electorate. INEC should showcase its independence like its name suggests.

“If the conduct and the results of the two elections failed to reflect people’s wishes, then the country is doomed. Bad conducts of the two elections may set the country on fire as those who are looking to use the 2027 general elections to remove those not doing well in governments at different level will feel disillusioned.

“God forbid. INEC should not damm people’s hope. Professor Mahmood Yakubu should write his name in gold with a good performance in the two elections.

“A situation where the courts upturned the results of our elections is not the best. INEC is the election umpire and its decision should be fair. INEC should wear a transparent apparel and display honesty and diligence in the conducts of off-cycle elections as this would boost its image.

“I also implore the National Assembly to approve enough resources for INEC to succeed and get prepared for the 2027 elections”, Ajadi stated.

