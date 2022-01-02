All abandoned NDDC projects are to be revived and completed before 2023.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

President Buhari has directed that all Niger Delta development commission projects abandoned over the years must be revived and completed before he exits office in 2023.

PMB stated this during the virtual commissioning of 1050 beds ultra modern hostel on Thursday at University of Uyo built and furnished to taste by NDDC.

He expressed regret that the special fund made available for the development of the region has been recklessly squandered by a few unscrupulous individuals leaving many wallow in abject poverty, adding that all monies stolen would be accounted for, to the last kobo.

Commending the Minister of Nigeria delta Affairs ministry, Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio and the security agencies for the forensic audit well done, the President added that all those found culpable of embezzling NDDC funds, apart from returning the stolen funds/ assets, would be made to face the law as well.

He stated that the project was in recognition of the importance his administration attaches to the welfare and the of the future of Nigerian youths and quality education.

” The completion of this project is in recognition of the importance the government attaches to providing quality housing and improved education to all Nigerians.

Significant part of this success story is that it could easily not have happened if there was no forensic audit. Contract for the construction of the project was awarded far back 2004. It was one of those many projects abandoned across the Niger Delta region, but which I directed the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to expeditiously complete and put to use”, he added.

In his own address Akpabio thanked President Buhari for for making good his promise of leaving the Niger Delta region better than he met it.

According to him, ” we are today commissioning one of the projects hitherto, abandoned by subsequent administrations. President Buhari’s commitment to bringing positive change to Niger Delta region has led commissioning of abandoned projects all over the region”.

Welcoming the dignitaries to the event, the interim administrator, Effiong Akwa charged students to ensure the facility is taken good care of to last.

Adding, “let me urge the students to realize that the hostel was built through sacrifice by all, especially the government to provide the students a better living and learning environment”.

Governor udom Emmanuel who was represented by the state commissioner for power and petroleum development, Dr. John James lauded the federal government for building and commissioning the hostel for use.