Aliyu Fetes 350 Orphans In Abuja To Mark Democracy Day 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

As part of activities to mark the 2022 Democracy day, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, celebrated with over 350 orphans and vulnerable children drawn from 47 registered orphanage homes across the six area councils.

At the ceremony held at the Gwako orphanage home in Gwagwalada, the minister said the hangout with the orphans and the vulnerable in the FCT underscores the importance the FCT Administration places on the welfare and well-being of all residents of the Territory irrespective of one’s status, challenges or background.

Aliyu also reassured the children that despite the demands of office, the Administration through the Social Development Secretariat has reached-out to vulnerable children in the territory, while encouraging the children to pray fervently for Nigeria in view of the forthcoming general elections.

“Next year, Nigeria will be going to the polls to elect a new president and other leaders, kindly pray that God will crown for us a good leader that will serve the entire nation selflessly and address the mirage of problems we are currently facing as a nation,” she charges.

Earlier the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who was represented by the Director of Human Resource Management, Malam Bashir Mohammed, said the singular act of hanging out with orphans re-established the already known motherly, passionate and ever caring attributes of the Minister of State.

Olusade emphasized the importance of June 12 in the anal of the nation’s political history, stressing that it was a date that Nigerians from all walks of life rose up in unison to vote the preferred candidate of the election.

On her part, Secretary FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed Kabir, noted that children, no matter the circumstances of their birth, are heritage from God Almighty, adding that they are source of joy to parents and the hope for future generation.

Kabir stressed that no people or nation can continue to exist and thrive without children, noting that the choice of hanging out with the vulnerable children was apt and meaningful.

According to her, “so, a democracy day hangout with children is to create the awareness that we are their equals regardless of the social strata that may seemingly exist”.

The highpoint of the occasion was the cutting of 52nd anniversary birthday cake of the FCT Minister of State and dance competition among the vulnerable children.