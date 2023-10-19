Alia inherited over bloated workforce.

Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.

Governor of Benue State Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has inherited a fraudulent overbloated workforce to the extent those in the United States of America their names were included on pv,s receiving salaries as civil servants in the State.

The state commissioner for finance and budget planning Mr Michael Oglegbe made this known yesterday while speaking to the Champion in Makurdi, Benue capital city.

He disclosed while sensing the anomalies government immediately instituted staff audit and payroll committee ,during the scrutiny large scale was unveiled but it was reduced .

Mr Oglegbe informed that after excluding fictitious staff among genuine ones over 1.2billion saved from the exercise saying it is still in progress.

Speaking further in another vein 25th government accounts operated by the State Government adding that information at the Nigerian Inter Bank System however showed that the State had over 600 accounts.

“When we came in, we asked for the accounts and bank statements and we were presented with about 25 bank accounts. A causal look at the Nigerian Inter Bank System showed that Benue Government has more than 600 accounts.

“So the Governor needed to freeze those accounts to know exactly what was happening.”

Oglegbe qalso said that the State wage bill has drastically reduced following the ongoing audits adding that the process was still ongoing and new figures would be announced when completed.

On the State debts profile, he said the State Government was owning over N359bn adding that the debts included that of the Local Government Areas.

He explained that the State Government was owning in excess N200bn adding that the remaining over N150bn were LGAs debts.

“The debts own by the State itself was in excess of N200bn. This includes local and foreign debts. However, the LGAs also have their own debts, unpaid salaries, pensions, gratuities and local contractors that made up the other N150bn.

“So the Alia administration has no reason to lie about the State debts. We will be doing ourselves a great disservice if we say we own monies that we do not own. When we need loans for example who will give us?.

He however disclosed that the handing over notes from the immediate past administration indicated that there were 19,000 pupils and 16,000 teacher but physically they do not exist.

He said that by this figures it was clear that it was one pupil to one teacher.

Oglegbe said the Alia administration has done so much within its five months in office without any borrowing.

He said there were ongoing construction of 16 township roads within the State Capital, lightening of Streets, rehabilitation and remodeling of State Assembly Complex, renovation of State Secretariat among others.

He said the State Government has also paid five months salaries in the last four months.

He said all contractors handling government projects in the State were also paid without collecting any loan.

According to him, let opposition party join hands together we can rebuild a virile State where our legacy will remained forever even generations yet unborn will come to benefit from it.

He sued for support and cooperation to enable us achieved onerous tasks emphasising that we,re determined towards provision of social amenities and safety of the citizens