Alh. Isa Alabi Mirinda set to storm UK Summer

All seems set, looking well and rosy for the current rave of the moment, the crown prince of classical fuji genre music and ” The Movement Fuji ” crooner Alhaji Isa Mirinda ( real name Yisa Solaudeen ) and key members of his band jettisoned to the United Kingdom for a six-month summer musical tour.

A reliable source close to the Fuji music star reviled that after the Ramadan season, a six months tour of the kings land is in the Kitty for the Fuji messiah a tour that will see him perform live at KS1 Golden Jubilee Concert cum Party London version on Friday 26th May 2023 at the prestigious Oasis Banqueting Suite, Thames Road, Barking Essex IG11 0HZ.

The train will be moving to Manchester in July for the celebration of the 11th-anniversary remembrance of Fuji Legend; King Ayinde Barrister on Saturday 8th, and Sunday 9th, at the Covenant Banqueting Hall, Mail Plaiting, Manchester. Also billed to perform alongside Isa Mirinda at the event are Fuji legends like Alhaji Sulaiman Alao Adekunle ( K S1 ), Alhaji Sefiu Adekunle ( Baba Oko ) plus London based artistes like Segun Dynamix, Sammy Gold, Femi Macson and other wave making African musicians based in the UK

Luton will be hosting Isa Mirinda and his crew on Friday, 14th July at the upscale Kebnas Bar, Westside Centre, on Dunstable Road.

The groove will continue in London on Saturday 22nd July, at CCC Banquet Hall, Coldhabour Lane, Brixton, Camberwell. Friday 28th July will be the turn of BPW Connection Centre, Peckham.

The tour will also see the group record and Launch a full music video of his current hit album ” Movement ” in London at the famous Nigeria event joint in the UK, the TNLCM HALL, 7 Selinas Lane, Green burn center, DAGENHAM. Essex RM8 1QH. on Sunday 1st of October 2023, also to celebrate the 63rd Anniversary of Nigeria’s independence day.

The tour is powered and promoted by UK ace promoters like Bright Knight World Entertainment & Events Ltd, Studio One Zero Promotion Ltd, Sumtin Entertainment and Royal Sounds Entertainment UK

Source – Peter madojemu naijahitplay

