ALGON national chairman calls for rapid development and transformation of rural communities

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Outspoken National Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji Abubakar Umar Abdullahi Fara-Aniya, has made a passionate appeal to political office holders operating within the third tier of government to bury their selfish interests and work diligently to bring development into the nation’s neglected villages with the aim of lifting the living standards of villagers in rural communities.

The youthful leader bemoaned the widespread underdevelopment of rural areas, the poverty and the lack of basic amenities like portable drinking water, electricity supply, road infrastructure, and modern farm implements for farmers pointing out that youth restiveness can be reduced when rural communities enjoy enhanced development and growth supported with proper engagement of the youth population.

Alhaji Abdullahi, who is the youngest chairman to head ALGON, the umbrella body of the 774 local government chairmen in the country, urged local leaders, especially council chairmen to humble themselves in leadership to enable them sit-up and concentrate in providing development and the type of infrastructures that would transform the rural communities to empower people and provide jobs for unemployed youths and lift the masses out of extreme poverty.

Alhaji Abdullahi, who also doubles as the Chairman of Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, made these remarks while speaking with newsmen soon after the ceremony to mark his one year in office , which was also used to showcase the numerous projects worth millions of naira completed by his administration in the past twelve months.

The chairman described leadership as service in action and he also advised politicians, who are unwilling to humble themselves and provide worthy service to the people not to bother seeking elective positions or political appointments that would demand hard work, integrity and selfless sacrifice from them.

Earlier at the occasion, which was graced by the Chairman, FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, (HRH) the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Baba Yunusa Adamu and some past chairmen of the council, Abdullahi stated that although the past twelve months were tough and challenging, the allocations received by the council were properly channelled into providing necessary social amenities such as motorable roads, electricity, boreholes for portable water supply and payment of outstanding salary arrears of local government workers.

Other completed projects, he said, included improved healthcare services and facilities, provision of quality education, enhanced waste management processes, and the renovation of the neglected legislative quarters apart from instituting measures to curb corruption and ensure transparency in governance.

The council also intensified collaboration with several nongovernmental agencies and members of the private sector to attract investment and development into Abaji while also fostering interfaith and interethnic contact and dialogue for peaceful coexistence of the various residents of the area, he said.

“I stand here today with profound sense of pride in what we have accomplished together in the past one year. With the continued support and cooperation of our people and our communities, we will overcome every obstacle that lie ahead of us. Let us continue to work together towards providing a brighter future for Abaji Area Council,” the chairman remarked.

The highlight of the one year celebration was the cutting of a gigantic anniversary cake, the display of various cultural dances and food condiments such as Fura by the Fulani community and other residents of the council.