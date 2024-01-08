Alazigha receives Staff Of Office as Opudani II of Okoloba

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has presented Staff of Office and Certificate of Recognition to the newly coronated Paramount Ruler of Okoloba, His Royal Highness Dr. Wej Alazigha in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in a well attended ceremony.

Diri who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Chieftaincy and Community Development, Chief Thompson Amule assisted by the Technical Adviser On Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Douye Douglas- Naingba while presenting the Staff of Office to the Paramount Ruler at the Coronation Arena said the ceremony has been divinely orchestrated which symbolises the symbol of authority of every classified stool in the state.

He noted that the Bayelsa State Chieftaincy Law has no tenure emphasizing that with the presentation of Staff of Office by the Governor, the position the new Paramount Ruler occupies is for life and warned that nobody can dethrone His Royal Highness, Dr. Wej Alazigha

He described the new monarch as a man of integrity with capacity to deliver and expressed confidence in his ability to take Okoloba to the promised land.

He said the Okoloba traditional stool is sacred and urged the people to accord the new Amananaowei the respect he deserves as a traditional ruler and support him to succeed in his new assignment to move the community forward.

He urged the Amananaowei to uphold the age-long tradition bequeathed by the ancestors and maintain peace in the community, be fair and rule with the fear of God, while urging him to carry everyone along in the scheme of things.

He congratulated the Paramount Ruler and the good people of Okoloba for the successful selection of a new Amananaowei and thanked them for voting for Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo for a second term.

Earlier, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Chief Woyengikuro Jimmy in his welcome address informed that since the death of His Royal Highness Macpherson Macarthy on November 17, 2016, Okoloba Community was governed by a Caretaker Committee for about seven years and listed the achievements to include; enforcement of peace, security and unity, facilitated the functioning of the community cottage hospital, partnered with Hon.Wisdom Fafi, member representing Kolokuma/ Opokuma Constituency II, Bayelsa State House of Assembly to construct the Okoloba Town Hall, NDDC for the construction of internal roads and installation of solar panel lights.

Other achievements include organizing free medical outreach in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Government, amicable resolution of conflicts in the community and the unanimous selection of Dr. Wej Alazigha as the new Opudani of Okoloba

They appealed to the Bayelsa State Government to as matter of urgent importance construct a shoreline protection around the community, sandfill, construct a standard football field, build a skills acquisition centre, motor park, auditorium and other interventions from other agencies saddled with the development of the Niger Delta to rescue the community from underdevelopment.

The caretaker committee on behalf of Okoloba Community thanked Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrujakpo for supporting the community over the years and also expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development for his valuable contributions, the Chairman Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Ibedaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Bubaraye Dakolo( Agada IV), the Ibedaowei of Kolokuma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Onya Agara, Aluku II and all those that made the coronation ceremony a huge success.

The Lord Bishop of the Niger Delta Diocese, RT. Reverend Funkuro Amgbare consecrated the stool and anointed the new Opudani II and his deputy while the Amaokosi-owei of Okoloba, Chief Elliot Christopher Igoni decoroted Dr. Wej Alazigha and the deputy Paramount Ruler, ThankGod Igbanibo with the Royal Crowns and the traditional beeds.

In his acceptance speech, the new Paramount Ruler of Okoloba, His Royal Highness Dr. Wej Alazigha thanked the good people of Okoloba for selecting him among the great men the community has produced and thanked them for the confidence reposed in him to lead inspite of his initial resistance.

He used the occasion to honour Governor Douye Diri with the Award of Excellence for his Development Strides in the area.

Others honoured include Chief Ndutimi Alaibe for starting the alternate road from Okoloba to connect the Yenagoa Mbiama road, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for the installation of solar lights, Oyinkuro Jimmy for ruling Okoloba successfully in Acting capacity, Chief Douye Ogede, Chairman Coronation Planning Committee, Okoloba Community Yenagoa Branch among others.

A voice over citation of His Royal Highness Dr. Weji Alazigha by Victor Binawari was played which graphically captured the rich profile of the new King.

The ceremony was spiced up with cultural display by the multiple award winning Bayelsa State Cultural Troupe and other side attractions