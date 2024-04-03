Alao-Akala’s ex-ADC, DCP Olugbemi allegedly commits suicide in Ogbomoso

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Fears and disbelief pervade the entire city of Ogbomoso, Oyo state following the mysterious death of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gbolahan Olugbemi who was found dead dangling in his room in his Ogbomoso home .

The lifeless body of the late DCP was found in his apartment on Monday afternoon at Petros Academy Street, Federal Lowcost area , Ogbomoso.

Police had cordoned off the area on Tuesday , however, sympathizers were seen in groups discussing the matter in hushed tone.

Neighbours who were said to have deserted their homes for fear of arrest remained evasive , not wanting to talk on the circumstantial death of the senior police officer.

Those who elect to speak with journalists ,pleaded anonymity , confirmed the late DCP committed suicide .

It was learnt that the late senior police officer was living alone in the house, with no wife, and children.

Late Gbolahan Olugbemi served as the ADC to late governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo state.

In its reaction , the police through the FCID spokesperson, ASP Aminat Mayegun, said that they were going to investigate the death of a deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gbolahan Olugbemi, found dead in his house in Ogbomosho.

Olugbemi, who was of the Lagos Police Command, had gone to celebrate the Easter holidays.

The senior police officer who was celebrated for his role during the #EndSARS protest died in a mysterious circumstance.

A police source at FCID said some persons would be invited for questioning over the incident.

Among them are those who first saw his corpse as he could not have committed suicide as being rumoured.

“This is to ascertain where the deceased went to before his death, who was with him at the time he entered his room, including who had his two handsets as of the time of death,” the source said.

Insider source from Ogbomoso said the body of the 50-year-old Police officer was reportedly found alone in his mansion.

The incident has thrown officers attached to Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) into instant mourning as officers were seen in groups of two’s and three’s discussing the incident.

A United Nations medalist in Law Enforcement and Administration, Olugbemi served as the ADC to the late Oyo State Governor, Alao Akala.

He was Divisional Police Officer at Ilupeju, Area Commander at Ajah in Lagos.

He received training in Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism in Operations, received several awards in Nigeria and abroad, and he has been celebrated in the media for several good deeds in the course of his career.

Olugbemi was a graduate of the University of Lagos and the Olabisi Onabanjo University respectively and was the former Personal Assistant to late DIG Israel Ajao and late CP Young Arebamen.

Meanwhile, Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Tuesday, foiled an attempt by terrorists to kidnap some Christians returning from a church programme in Taraba State.

Acting on intelligence, the troops hid themselves and waited for the terrorists to target their victims before moving in.

This resulted in a fierce gun battle between the troops and the terrorists.

According to a post on X by the Nigerian Army, the troops overpowered the terrorists and killed no fewer than four.

Sophisticated weapons were also recovered from the terrorists.

The post read, “In a significant operation aimed at maintaining peace and security in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army have neutralised five violent extremists, foiled kidnapping attempts, and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

“The troops, while acting on actionable intelligence on the plan of the extremists to kidnap some church members returning from a church programme in Wukari along Tor – Tse and Takum Road, acted decisively.

“Troops of 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari swiftly swung into action and tactically lay in wait for the violent extremists and the Insurgents In the early hours of April 2, 2024.

“The troops made contact with the extremists and engaged them in a fierce gun battle leading to the neutralisation of four extremists and recovery of two AK-47 rifles, one pump action rifle and twp AK-47 magazine.”

The troops across the country rescued no fewer than 4,488 hostages between January and December 2023.