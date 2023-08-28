Alagoa’s Impact On Ijaw Nation, Nigeria Remarkable, Diri Eulogises Foremost Historian At 90

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said through his literary works and examplary lifestyle, foremost historian, Emeritus Prof. Ebiegberi Alagoa brought honour to the Ijaw nation and Nigeria.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Saturday during the 90th birthday celebration of the iconic historian, Governor Diri said his contributions to the development of the Ijaw nation, Bayelsa and Nigeria were remarkable, noting that his name has been written indelibly in the sands of time.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that at 90, Alagoa is an accomplished scholar not because of his literary works but also because of the success in raising his children.

Diri thanked God for not only keeping the nonagenarian celebrant but for also granting him good health and prayed for more fruitful years ahead.

Describing his Nembe-Ijaw ancestry as a land blessed with intellectuals that have distinguished themselves in various fields, Diri however expressed concern that Nembe had in recent times been in the news for the wrong reasons and urged the leaders to do more to restore peace to their area.

His words: “We heard about Prof as children. Fortunately, I also passed through the University of Port Harcourt Faculty of Social Sciences while Prof was a lecturer in the Faculty of Humanities.

“So, this is a man who has projected the image of Bayelsa and Ijaw nation to the world and today, we are celebrating a giant. Not only are you 90 years, you are hale and healthy. You have equally brought up your children well.

“Sir, on behalf of the good people of Bayelsa State, we celebrate you on attaining this age. God has blessed you and we pray for more years in good health.

“Nembe, your ancestral home, should be one of the leading lights in Bayelsa State for producing great and exceptional intellectuals and academics. But, unfortunately, Nembe has been in the spotlight nationally for negative reasons in recent times. I therefore appeal to the leaders of Nembe to do more to restore peace in the area.”

Earlier, former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by King Amalate Turner, described Alagoa as an example of success and thanked God for keeping him in good health at 90.

Responding, Prof. Alagoa thanked the governments of Bayelsa and Rivers states for their support and all those who made the birthday celebration a success.