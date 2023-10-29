Alaghodaro 2023: Obaseki to lead guests on tour to Bronze Carving Village, Holy Arousa Cathedral, Oba’s Palace, other historic sites

Chris Tony Akhabue

The Edo state government said that the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, will, during the 2023 Alaghodaro Summit, lead guests and other stakeholders on a tour of various historic sites in the State, including the Bronze Carving Village, Holy Arousa Cathedral (First Church), Agbado Market, and Oba’s Palace.

The tour tagged, “Ancient City Tour,” is part of activities lined up for this year’s summit taking place in Benin City between Wednesday, November 8 and Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The Alaghodaro Investment Summit in its seventh edition has the theme “The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future.”

This year’s summit is the last edition to be celebrated under the leadership of the incumbent State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and will bring together the country’s crème de la crème, including investors, government officials, business leaders, and other key stakeholders to spotlight and review impacts of the government’s projects and programmes on the people and envision a prosperous future for Edo State.

In a statement, the Planning Committee for the 2023 Alaghodaro Summit disclosed that the tour, which is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023, will provide a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the rich heritage and legacy of Edo State while showcasing most of the developmental projects carried out by the Government of Edo State over the past seven years.

According to the statement, each of these sites, from the magnificent Palace of our great monarch, the Oba of Benin, to the Bronze Carving Village, and the Holy Arousa Cathedral also known as the first Church as well as the Agbado Market, bears a distinctive historical and cultural significance, mirroring Edo’s rich identity and heritage.

Others to be visited are developmental projects carried out by the Government of Edo State over the past seven years that have improved the livelihoods of millions of Edo people and placed the State on the path of sustainable and accelerated growth and development.

Some of the projects include the Edo Modular Refinery in Ologbo, Ikpoba – Okha Local Government Area (LGA); Ossiomo Power Plant in Ologbo, Ikpoba – Okha LGA; Edo Production Centre, Sapele Road, Benin City; Green Hill Farms in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha LGA; the Edo College of Nursing Sciences, Benin City; the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City and the Edo GIS Office on Sapele Road, Benin City.

Others are the Benin City Mall; Sapele Road; Golf Mew, Benin City; John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Benin City; Daisy Danjuma Women Centre, Benin City; State Civil Service Secretariat, Sapele Road, Benin City; High Court Complex, Benin City, and the Industrial Court on Okada Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

Also on the tour list are the Benin Bus Terminal, Ring Road; Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and The Observer on Airport Road, Benin City, Tech Hub, Irhirhi, Benin City; Edo State Agriculture Hub, ADP Junction, Benin City and the MOWAA on Exoti Street, Benin City.