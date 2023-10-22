Alaghodaro 2023: Edo assures of memorable summit

……Set to spotlight impact of Obaseki’s leadership since 2016

Organisers of 2023 Alaghodaro Summit have assured of an eventful and memorable outing at the seventh edition of the annual investment summit organized by the private sector to mark the anniversary of the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in office.

In a statement, Chairperson, Local Organising Committee and Executive Secretary, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Limited/Gte, Eire Ifueko Alufohai, said this year’s summit being the last edition to be celebrated under the leadership of the incumbent governor has been packed with an exciting and captivating array of activities to make it memorable, leaving a lasting impact on the State’s future.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Benin City, the Edo State capital, between Wednesday, November 8 and Sunday, November 12, 2023.

With the theme, “The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future,” this year’s edition will help spotlight the transformative programmes and policies by the government over the past seven years which have improved the lives of millions of Edo people and chart the course for the State’s prosperous future.

Alufohai noted that the annual summit, which has become a think tank to share insights and review efforts at making Edo State a thriving economic and industrial hub, will attract the crème de la crème in the nation’s private and public sectors and beyond.

Listing the activities for this year’s Alaghodaro, she noted, “This year’s Summit will kick off with the Edo Women Conference on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, which will be followed by the Ancient City Tour and Cocktail on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

“On Friday, November 10, 2023, will be the main Alaghodaro Summit, Muslim Prayers, Award and Dinner, while the Governor’s Golf Tournament, Food Fair and Youth Concert will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event will end on Saturday, November 12, 2023, with Thanksgiving Service.”

Alufohai said, “We urge all Edo people to be a part of the epochal event, as we anticipate witnessing the positive transformations and significant partnerships that are sure to result from this year’s summit, much like the successful outcomes seen in past editions.