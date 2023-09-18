Alaafin Stool: Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Assembly charges Makinde, Kingmakers on credible candidate

An Ìṣẹ̀ṣe organization, Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Welfare Association (IWA), which is popularly known in Nigeria as Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Assembly, has called on Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde who has the appointing authority on enthronement of traditional rulers in the State, as well as kingmakers in Oyo town to pick among contestants for the Alaafin throne, the most credible candidate that will be ready to identify with Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Religion.

In a Press Statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday, the body called for a choice of Alaafin that will not only openly identify with the Yoruba Indigenous religion like the immediate past monarch of the town, Late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, but also protect the interests of practitioners, among other religions he will be presiding over in the ancient town.

The statement, which was signed by group’s National Coordinator, Barr. Aderemi Ifáòleèpin Aderemi and Secretary-General, Ifagbenuola Popoola, urged Makinde and the Oyo-Mesi to speed up the selection process and fill the vacant throne of Alaafin, as whoever mounts the throne will be globally-revered among other traditional rulers in Nigeria.

“We implore the Ọ̀yọ́-Mèsì, who are the Kingmakers, to make sure that whoever is selected or chosen to be the next Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́ must be Ìṣẹ̀ṣe inclined cum Ìṣẹ̀ṣe lover; and who is ready to openly identify with Ìṣẹ̀ṣe as a Yorùbá Indigenous Religion.

“That the appointing authority who is the Governor of Ọ̀yọ́ State, should graciously appoint any eminently-qualified candidate that will not only openly identify with Ìṣẹ̀ṣe religion, but, also help to promote the unique traditional practices in Ọ̀yọ́ Aláàfin, always.

“Further, we implore whoever wishes to be next Aláàfin to also have in mind that, the stool is meant for someone who will always respect and cherish Ìṣẹ̀ṣe”, the group stated.

Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Assembly said the body appreciated Oyo State government and kingmakers in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government, for arriving at a seamless process in picking a new Aseyin of Iseyin on Monday.

They called on the Aseyin-designate, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola, to embrace Yoruba traditional practices in order for him to enjoy the throne, as according to them, only the Yoruba culture, Tradition, and belief system embodies equality and peaceful cohabitation among residents.

