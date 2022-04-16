Alaafin, Peller, other prominent Nigerians felicitates with Atóbaáse of Yorubaland, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade at 50*

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi iii, Iku Baba Yeye, Alaafin of Oyo, and Honorable Shina Abiola Peller, the Ayedero of Yorubaland and member representing Iseyin federal constituency of Oyo State in the federal house of representatives have led other dignitaries and prominent Nigerians to felicitate with the Atobaase of Yorubaland, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE as he turns 50 years on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

In his goodwill message, the Alaafin said “The Royal stool of Oyo hereby wishes to celebrate the Atobaase of Yorubaland. On Behalf of the chief and Oyo Mesi council, I wish my son, the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland a worthy and cheerful happy birthday celebration. Your service and impact have brought progress to the Oyo kingdom and indeed the enter Yorubaland and globally!

“To a great ambassador of the Yoruba Race, Happy 50TH Birthday, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, the Atóbaáse of Yorubaland. May your fire never go out and we wish you 50 more years in good health!” the royal father remarked.

On his part, Hon Shina Abiola Peller, Ayedero of Yorubaland noted his long standing friendship and brotherly relationship with the Atobaase with whom he has been acquainted for over 30 years. The celebrated honorable member who is also the Ayedero of the entire Yorubaland in felicitating with the celebrant said “Happy birthday to my dear brother, friend, and confidant, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE, The Atóbaáse of Yorubaland. Congratulations to the first 50, we look forward to the next 50!

Babajide Agunbiade, Ph.D., FNSE, COREN, FIISE, FSUT, MBA is a global Oil & Gas icon, astute businessman, investor, and philanthropist who is one of only 13 subject matter experts globally in subsea production systems. He is currently Executive Director at National Oilwell Varco based in Houston, Texas, an American conglomerate that is the largest worldwide provider of equipment and components used in Oil and Gas drilling and production operations.

He started his career in Nigeria at Industrial Measurements & Control, amongst others, after which he joined General Electric (G.E), Houston, Texas, where he rose to become Principal Engineer of the GE Gasification business group. He attended the GE Edison Advanced Engineering Development Program (EEDP) in Crotonville, N.Y., and gained a master’s degree in Systems Engineering. He is G.E green and black belt certified.

Dr. Babajide Agunbiade is an exemplary leader and pioneer in the Oil and Gas Industry, a strong advocate for developing in-country capacity and transforming value creation across various sectors in the oil and gas industry.

Apart from his impressive philanthropic activities in Nigeria and the USA, where he has donated three water systems, a library in the US and Nigeria, amongst many other philanthropic enterprises. Dr. Agunbiade has also been a veritable source of hope and succor to the needy in his Alma mater, the University of Ibadan; he donated £6,000 to the Institution U.I. Alumni Trust Fund, among others support. He’s among the first diaspora alumnus to make such a large donation at the 70th anniversary of the Premier University.

Dr. Agunbiade holds an MBA in Business Management from American Intercontinental University, Houston, Texas, and a Masters in Organizational Management from HPCU Atlanta. He simultaneously read two Ph.D. degrees, a Doctorate in Urban Planning & Environmental Policy from the Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas, and earned a Doctorate in Leadership and Business from the Higher Place Christian University, Atlanta, Georgia, a rare and outstanding feat.

Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE is a recipient of the Certificate of US Congressional Recognition, conferred on him on behalf of the United States Congress in recognition of his scholarly, business, and philanthropic contribution globally by none other than Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. The latter also proclaimed November 12th, 2021, as His Majesty, Dr. Babajide Agunbiade, FNSE Day in the 18th congressional District of Texas (Houston).

